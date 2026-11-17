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Join Tatiana LadyMay Mayfield and the CJRO small band for two festive nights of soulful, groovy holiday music featuring the music of your favorite Motown artists!

Performances are Thursday, December 3, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. at the Lakewood Cultural Center and Sunday, December 27, 2026 at 6:00 p.m. at Dazzle Denver.

Vocalist Tatiana LadyMay Mayfield blends jazz sophistication with the groove and soul of funk. The CJRO is one of the region's premier jazz ensembles, featuring top-tier musicians dedicated to honoring and expanding the jazz tradition.

The race is on for the Montana Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 THE WIZARD OF OZ The Cody Theatre 45% 2 RENT Shane Lalani Center For The Arts 27% 3 RAGTIME Opera Montana 18% 4 NINE TO FIVE Fort Peck Summer Theatre 9% Best Play 1 MOONCHILDREN The Blue Slipper 42% 2 THE ROPE TRICK Anaconda Ensemble Theatre 33% 3 NOISES OFF Fort Peck Summer Theatre 25% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Anaconda Ensemble Theatre 40% 2 Misscast Productions 40% 3 Shane Lalani Center For The Arts 20% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Evan Wambeke - WILD WEST SPECTACULAR THE MUSICAL The Cody Theatre 44% 2 Amanda Sheriff (Sarah) - RAGTIME Opera Montana 33% 3 Andrew Reichert - RENT Shane Lalani Center For The Arts 22% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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