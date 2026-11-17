"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Tatiana LadyMay Mayfield to Join Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra for A VERY MOTOWN CHRISTMAS
The performance will take place on Thursday, December 3.
Join Tatiana LadyMay Mayfield and the CJRO small band for two festive nights of soulful, groovy holiday music featuring the music of your favorite Motown artists!
Performances are Thursday, December 3, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. at the Lakewood Cultural Center and Sunday, December 27, 2026 at 6:00 p.m. at Dazzle Denver.
Vocalist Tatiana LadyMay Mayfield blends jazz sophistication with the groove and soul of funk. The CJRO is one of the region's premier jazz ensembles, featuring top-tier musicians dedicated to honoring and expanding the jazz tradition.
Love Theater in Montana? Join The Community!
Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age.Learn More
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode
|
FREE DIGITAL READING: Around the Table Series at AET
Anaconda Ensemble Theatre (12/13-12/13)
|
Season of Soul, Five
Whitefish Performing Arts Center - Atkinson Hall (11/28-11/28)
|
Wild West Spectacular the Musical
The Cody Theatre (6/18-8/12) PHOTOS