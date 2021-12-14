Swing Kings 'Big Bad Voodoo Daddy' Perform at ABT December 31

Alberta Bair Theater welcomes back Big Bad Voodoo Daddy for a New Year's Eve show at 8 pm on December 31. With a signature drink mixed by 406 Kitchen & Taproom, ticket holders are invited to linger after the show before heading to an after party or home to watch the ball drop.

Since its formation in the early '90s in Ventura, California, and its residency at the Derby nightclub in Los Angeles, the band has toured virtually nonstop, performing more than 150 shows a year, and has produced a sizable catalog of recorded music with sales of more than 2 million albums to date. The band's original horn-infused music and legendary high energy show introduces swing music to a new and younger generation while remaining reverent of the music's rich legacy.

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy's all original core line-up includes Scotty Morris (lead vocals and guitar), Kurt Sodergren (drums), Dirk Shumaker (double bass and vocals), Andy Rowley (baritone saxophone and vocals), Glen "The Kid" Marhevka (trumpet), Karl Hunter (saxophones and clarinet) and Joshua Levy (piano and arranger).

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy appeared in the 1996 indie film Swingers, a movie that not only launched the careers of Vince Vaughn and Jon Favreau, but introduced Big Bad Voodoo Daddy to an audience beyond their Los Angeles base. The band's music has appeared in countless films and television shows, including The Wild, Despicable Me, Phineas & Ferb, Friends, Third Rock From The Sun, Ally McBeal, and So You Think You Can Dance. They have appeared live on Dancing With The Stars, Late Night With Conan O'Brien, NBC's Christmas in Rockefeller Center, The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, a remarkable seven appearances on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, and the Super Bowl XXXIII Halftime Show. The band has also appeared as special guests with many of the country's most distinguished symphony orchestras and has performed for three U.S. presidents.

After 28 years, 11 records, more than 3,000 live shows, and countless appearances in film and television, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy is showing no signs of slowing down, and is looking forward to sharing its music with new and old fans alike as we look forward to 2022.

This performance is sponsored by ClockTower Inn/Stella's Kitchen & Bakery, ABC6/Fox4, and Planet 106.7. Tickets, starting at $47 + fees, are available at the ABT Box Office, Monday - Friday, 10-5 and Saturday 10-2, and two hours prior to show at 2801 Third Ave N; by phone at 406-256-6052; and on the ABT website at albertabairtheater.org. Additional processing fees apply to web and phone sales.