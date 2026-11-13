My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Michael Cavanaugh to Return to Alberta Bair Theater With MERRY ROCKIN' CHRISTMAS
Cavanaugh's MERRY ROCKIN' CHRISTMAS will be presented in Billings as the theater's December programming begins.
After an amazing performance on the Alberta Bair Theater stage during the 24-25 season, Michael Cavanaugh returns. This time, with his holiday performance, A Merry Rockin' Christmas, on Saturday, December 5 at 7:30 PM!
Michael Cavanaugh combines modern Christmas songs like 'Last Christmas' and 'Wonderful Christmastime' with classic holiday hits like 'Jingle Bell Rock,' 'Winter Wonderland,' and 'Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas' to create a fun, rockin' musical show for the yuletide season. Sprinkle in a selection of classic pop and rock songs by Billy Joel, Elton John, and more. Even Scrooge will be dancing in the aisles!
Tickets are on sale now at the Box Office, 2801 3rd Ave. N., by phone at 406.256.6052, and online at AlbertaBairTheater.Org. The ABT Box Office is open 10 AM to 5 PM Monday through Friday, 10 AM Saturday on event days only, and two hours prior to Sunday events.
Alberta Bair Theater is grateful to the sponsors, patrons, donors, and volunteers who help us continue our mission of bringing the excitement of the performing arts to Big Sky Country through quality programming, arts education, cultural diversity, community partnerships, and exceptional customer service.
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