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The first standings have been announced for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Montana Awards, as of Monday, November 23. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2026 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2025 through September 30, 2026. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2026.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever. The Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

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2026 BroadwayWorld Montana Awards - Current Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Danny Durr - FOOTLOOSE - Fort Peck Summer Theatre 81%

Eric Sean Fogel - RAGTIME - OPERA MONTANA 19%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Shelby Art- Koljonen - FOOTLOOSE - Fort Peck Summer Theatre 74%

Francesca Zambello - RAGTIME - Opera Montana 16%

Russell Lewis - RENT - Shane Lalani Center For The Arts 10%

Best Direction Of A Play

Andy Myers - BLITHE SPIRIT - Fort Peck Summer Theatre 49%

Tessa Welsch - THE ROPE TRICK - Anaconda Ensemble Theatre 23%

Jasmine Sherman - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Missoula Community Theatre 11%

Tessa Welsch - MOONCHILDREN - The Blue Slipper 10%

Joe Faifer - THE SEAGULL - Bozeman Actors Theatre 7%

Best Ensemble

NINE TO FIVE - Fort Peck Summer Theatre 41%

FOOTLOOSE - Fort Peck Summer Theatre 38%

RENT - Shane Lalani Center For The Arts 12%

RAGTIME - Opera Montana 9%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Scott Woods - NINE TO FIVE - Fort Peck Summer Theatre 77%

Julie Seitel - RAGTIME - Opera Montana 13%

Scott Woods - THE TRIAL OF MOTHER JONES - Misscast Productions 10%

Best Musical

NINE TO FIVE - Fort Peck Summer Theatre 34%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - The Cody Theatre 27%

FOOTLOOSE - Fort Peck Summer Theatre 26%

RAGTIME - Opera Montana 7%

RENT - Shane Lalani Center For The Arts 6%

Best Performer In A Musical

Elle Fisher - NINE TO FIVE - Fort Peck Summer Theatre 28%

Evan Wambeke - WILD WEST SPECTACULAR THE MUSICAL - The Cody Theatre 24%

Wyatt Buhler - FOOTLOOSE - Fort Peck Summer Theatre 22%

Madeline Braun - THE MUSIC MAN - Fort Peck Summer Theatre 10%

Amanda Sheriff (Sarah) - RAGTIME - Opera Montana 9%

Sara Williams - RENT - Shane Lalani Center For The Arts 3%

Andrew Reichert - RENT - Shane Lalani Center For The Arts 2%

Nick Feldtman - RENT - Shane Lalani Center For The Arts 1%

Best Performer In A Play

Lucy Schindler - NOISES OFF - Fort Peck Summer Theatre 54%

Caden Tippett - THE ROPE TRICK - Anaconda Ensemble Theatre 30%

Jesse Ballard - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Missoula Community Theatre 9%

Ann Peacock - THE ROPE TRICK - Anaconda Ensemble Theatre 5%

Jackie Vetter - THE ROPE TRICK - Anaconda Ensemble Theatre 2%

Best Play

NOISES OFF - Fort Peck Summer Theatre 53%

THE ROPE TRICK - Anaconda Ensemble Theatre 30%

MOONCHILDREN - The Blue Slipper 13%

THE AURORA PROJECT - A Quantum Dream 4%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Kathryn Lowell - WILD WEST SPECTACULAR THE MUSICAL - The Cody Theatre 34%

Rachel Franke - FOOTLOOSE - Fort Peck Summer Theatre 30%

Shy Iverson - THE MUSIC MAN - Fort Peck Summer Theatre 18%

Royce McIntosh - NINE TO FIVE - Fort Peck Summer Theatre 7%

Nicholas Bromund - RENT - Shane Lalani Center For The Arts 6%

Emerald Hart - RENT - Shane Lalani Center For The Arts 4%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Jarrett Buccholz - NOISES OFF - Fort Peck Summer Theatre 68%

Octavio Jimenez - CAN'T DRINK SALT WATER - Montana Repertory Theatre 32%

Favorite Local Theatre

Fort Peck Summer Theatre 58%

Anaconda Ensemble Theatre 31%

Misscast Productions 6%

Shane Lalani Center For The Arts 5%

The race is on for the Montana Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 NINE TO FIVE Fort Peck Summer Theatre 34% 2 THE WIZARD OF OZ The Cody Theatre 27% 3 FOOTLOOSE Fort Peck Summer Theatre 26% 4 RAGTIME Opera Montana 7% 5 RENT Shane Lalani Center For The Arts 6% Best Play 1 NOISES OFF Fort Peck Summer Theatre 53% 2 THE ROPE TRICK Anaconda Ensemble Theatre 30% 3 MOONCHILDREN The Blue Slipper 13% 4 THE AURORA PROJECT A Quantum Dream 4% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Fort Peck Summer Theatre 58% 2 Anaconda Ensemble Theatre 31% 3 Misscast Productions 6% 4 Shane Lalani Center For The Arts 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Elle Fisher - NINE TO FIVE Fort Peck Summer Theatre 28% 2 Evan Wambeke - WILD WEST SPECTACULAR THE MUSICAL The Cody Theatre 24% 3 Wyatt Buhler - FOOTLOOSE Fort Peck Summer Theatre 22% 4 Madeline Braun - THE MUSIC MAN Fort Peck Summer Theatre 10% 5 Amanda Sheriff (Sarah) - RAGTIME Opera Montana 9% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

Love Theater in Montana? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More

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