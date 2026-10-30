FROZEN: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL to Play Missoula Children's Theatre

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The MCT stage will be FROZEN solid with the Missoula Children's Theatre Community Series production of Disney's Frozen the Broadway Musical, December 3-20!

Director Andy Meyers is a Missoula native with deep ties to the theatre community stated, 'Having been raised in Missoula, it is always wonderful returning. It is rewarding to work with a mix of cast members who I have known for years, including Alicia Bullock-Muth and Dylan & Sage Wright, and some who I met for the first time at auditions in September. MCT's legacy is very special to the community.' Meyers directed Frozen Jr at the Bigfork Playhouse in 2019 and is thrilled to work on this show adding, 'The commitment of the cast is incredible, the rehearsal schedule is demanding, and as volunteers, the cast dedicates many hours to the production. Special shout out to our Young Anna & Elsa: Lacey Markovich and Kai Smith, who arrived day 1 with their lines learned and exuding infectious energy.'

Completing the creative team are Arielle Nachtigal, Vocal Director/Conductor and Colleen Rosbarsky, Choreographer who, along with Meyers, are working with Castle Staff, Ballroom Couples, an Ensemble and Pit Singers to create a most wonderful experience. The stage production brings to life the characters and imagery with life-sized, human-operated puppets, inventive costuming, and many surprises for small children and their families. Meyers adds, 'Of course, the stage production stays very true to the animated version where we meet all the familiar characters and hear the famous songs including Let it Go and In Summer. But there are also lots of new songs, plot twists and a few special theatre magic tricks!'

Take advantage of 24/7 ticket access online at MCTinc.org and you can check off a Christmas gift or two this Holiday season with your purchase.

The Missoula Children's Theatre is committed to providing an enjoyable, entertaining and respectful environment for everyone who wishes to participate, at auditions and performances—onstage, behind the scenes and in the audience. We strive for artistic excellence when casting the shows with actors who are best suited to perform the available roles. The listing of available ages and/or other specifications are determined by the source material, which MCT is contractually required to follow.

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