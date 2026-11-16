NEW! Montana Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Montana & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Pianist Eric Gunnison leads the CJRO ensemble with Swingin' the Holidays for an evening of holiday jazz on Saturday, December 5 at 7:00 p.m. at The Muse Performance Space in Lafayette.

Eric Gunnison has been a CJRO mainstay since its inception and will perform in many concerts throughout the current season. He attended Berklee College of Music in Boston, graduating with a BA in music composition. He has toured and recorded with vocal jazz group Rare Silk, jazz vocalist Carmen McRae, saxophonist Nelson Rangell and trumpeter Ron Miles. In addition, he has performed in concert with Dizzy Gillespie, James Moody, Phil Woods, Red Rodney, Bobby Shew, Jerry Bergonzi, John McNeil and Eddie Gomez.

Gunnison is also active in the local music scene having appeared in concert with both the Colorado and Colorado Springs Symphonies, worked at the Denver and Cherry Creek schools, CU Boulder and Metropolitan State University of Denver as a performer and clinician, and as instructor of jazz piano at the Lamont School of Music.

Eric shares the stage with the all-star CJRO ensemble members Gabriel Mervine (trumpet), Mark Simon (guitar) and Paul Romaine (drums).

The CJRO is one of the region's premier jazz ensembles, featuring top-tier musicians dedicated to honoring and expanding the jazz tradition. Known for their innovative programming and electrifying performances, the CJRO continues to push boundaries while preserving the rich legacy of jazz. Read more at ColoradoJazz.org.

The race is on for the Montana Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 WILD WEST SPECTACULAR THE MUSICAL The Cody Theatre 64% 2 NUNSENSE The Cody Theatre 14% 3 RAGTIME Opera Montana 9% 4 THE WIZARD OF OZ The Cody Theatre 9% 5 RENT Shane Lalani Center For The Arts 5% Best Play 1 THE ROPE TRICK Anaconda Ensemble Theatre 44% 2 MOONCHILDREN The Blue Slipper 33% 3 NOISES OFF Fort Peck Summer Theatre 22% Favorite Local Theatre 1 The Cody Theatre 84% 2 Anaconda Ensemble Theatre 11% 3 Misscast Productions 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Kathryn Lowell - NUNSENSE The Cody Theatre 73% 2 Amanda Sheriff (Sarah) - RAGTIME Opera Montana 14% 3 Evan Wambeke - WILD WEST SPECTACULAR THE MUSICAL The Cody Theatre 14% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

Love Theater in Montana? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming