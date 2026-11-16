"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra to Present Holiday Jazz Concert Led by Pianist Eric Gunnison
Gunnison, a Berklee College of Music graduate who has toured with Carmen McRae, joins CJRO members for the evening.
Pianist Eric Gunnison leads the CJRO ensemble with Swingin' the Holidays for an evening of holiday jazz on Saturday, December 5 at 7:00 p.m. at The Muse Performance Space in Lafayette.
Eric Gunnison has been a CJRO mainstay since its inception and will perform in many concerts throughout the current season. He attended Berklee College of Music in Boston, graduating with a BA in music composition. He has toured and recorded with vocal jazz group Rare Silk, jazz vocalist Carmen McRae, saxophonist Nelson Rangell and trumpeter Ron Miles. In addition, he has performed in concert with Dizzy Gillespie, James Moody, Phil Woods, Red Rodney, Bobby Shew, Jerry Bergonzi, John McNeil and Eddie Gomez.
Gunnison is also active in the local music scene having appeared in concert with both the Colorado and Colorado Springs Symphonies, worked at the Denver and Cherry Creek schools, CU Boulder and Metropolitan State University of Denver as a performer and clinician, and as instructor of jazz piano at the Lamont School of Music.
Eric shares the stage with the all-star CJRO ensemble members Gabriel Mervine (trumpet), Mark Simon (guitar) and Paul Romaine (drums).
The CJRO is one of the region's premier jazz ensembles, featuring top-tier musicians dedicated to honoring and expanding the jazz tradition. Known for their innovative programming and electrifying performances, the CJRO continues to push boundaries while preserving the rich legacy of jazz. Read more at ColoradoJazz.org.
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