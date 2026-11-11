Canadian Brass to Perform Holiday Program at Lakewood Cultural Center

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Canadian Brass brings its signature flair and five decades of world-class artistry to the Lakewood Cultural Center for a program of dazzling holiday favorites at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16.

The acclaimed ensemble is known for its brilliant sound, engaging wit and top-notch showmanship. This year's holiday program, “Wonderful Time of the Year,” features original arrangements and fresh takes on classics including “It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” “Jingle Bell Rock” and “Christmastime Is Here.”

The long-standing reputation of Canadian Brass reflects not only technical mastery but a dedication to shaping the modern brass repertoire and connecting with audiences across generations. This artistic leadership, paired with creative arrangements and polished performances, has secured the ensemble's place in concert halls around the world and in the hearts of holiday audiences.

Whether you're seeking something new, nostalgic, family-friendly or simply entertaining, this year's lineup of performances for Lakewood Cultural Center Presents offers a vibrant mix of music, dance and theater. The Lakewood Cultural Center, located at Wadsworth and Alameda just 15 minutes from downtown Denver, offers convenient street-level and garage parking. Pair a performance with dinner at a favorite Belmar, Downtown Lakewood restaurant for an effortless, memorable night out.

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