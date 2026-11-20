"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
WHERE THE SUMMIT MEETS THE STARS Midwest Premiere is Coming to New Native Theatre
Performances will run December 2 - 20, 2026.
New Native Theatre, the nation's largest Native-led nonprofit theatre company, will kick off its 2026-27 season with the Midwest premiere of Alaska Native playwright Frank Henry Kaash Katasse's 'Where the Summit Meets the Stars' at Red Eye Theatre in Minneapolis, December 2 - 20, 2026.
New Native Theatre's 17th season, 'The North Star of Native Theatre,' begins in the North: 'Where the Summit Meets the Stars' is a contemporary story grounded in Tlingit culture. A young woman awakens after an accident to find herself on a fishing boat traversing Alaska's silent and fog-shrouded Inside Passage. The play asks what we inherit, what we carry forward, and how we choose a new path for those who come after us.
NNT's production is the Midwest premiere. The play was first staged in 2022 at Perseverance Theatre in Juneau, AK, and has had subsequent productions in Los Angeles and Olympia, WA. This production continues NNT's collaboration with Katasse. Twin Cities audiences will remember his performance as the troubled hunter Spruce in Kira Apaachuaq Eckenweiler's 'The Bird Blind' last season.
'Where the Summit Meets the Stars' by Frank Henry Kaash Katasse runs December 2 - 20, 2026 at Red Eye Theatre, located at 2213 Snelling Avenue in Minneapolis. Performances are Wednesday through Saturday at 7:00 PM, and Sunday at 2:00 PM. Tickets are pay-what-you-can with a suggested price of $40, and are available online at www.newnativetheatre.org, where ticket buyers can also learn more about upcoming events. The play is suitable for ages 12 and up, with a running time of approximately 90 minutes with no intermission. ASL-interpreted performances are available on select
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