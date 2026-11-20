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New Native Theatre, the nation's largest Native-led nonprofit theatre company, will kick off its 2026-27 season with the Midwest premiere of Alaska Native playwright Frank Henry Kaash Katasse's 'Where the Summit Meets the Stars' at Red Eye Theatre in Minneapolis, December 2 - 20, 2026.

New Native Theatre's 17th season, 'The North Star of Native Theatre,' begins in the North: 'Where the Summit Meets the Stars' is a contemporary story grounded in Tlingit culture. A young woman awakens after an accident to find herself on a fishing boat traversing Alaska's silent and fog-shrouded Inside Passage. The play asks what we inherit, what we carry forward, and how we choose a new path for those who come after us.

NNT's production is the Midwest premiere. The play was first staged in 2022 at Perseverance Theatre in Juneau, AK, and has had subsequent productions in Los Angeles and Olympia, WA. This production continues NNT's collaboration with Katasse. Twin Cities audiences will remember his performance as the troubled hunter Spruce in Kira Apaachuaq Eckenweiler's 'The Bird Blind' last season.

'Where the Summit Meets the Stars' by Frank Henry Kaash Katasse runs December 2 - 20, 2026 at Red Eye Theatre, located at 2213 Snelling Avenue in Minneapolis. Performances are Wednesday through Saturday at 7:00 PM, and Sunday at 2:00 PM. Tickets are pay-what-you-can with a suggested price of $40, and are available online at www.newnativetheatre.org, where ticket buyers can also learn more about upcoming events. The play is suitable for ages 12 and up, with a running time of approximately 90 minutes with no intermission. ASL-interpreted performances are available on select

The race is on for the Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 SOMETHING ROTTEN Northern Starz Center for Performing Arts 12% 2 DISNEY'S NEWSIES Children's Performing Arts 8% 3 JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Northern Lakes Arts Assoc. 7% 4 THE ADDAMS FAMILY Off Broadway Musical Theatre 7% 5 DISNEY'S NEWSIES FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato 6% Best Play 1 A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Orthogonal Productions 12% 2 THE GLASS MENAGERIE Theater Latté Da 10% 3 INDECENT Theater Latté Da 9% 4 ROMEO & JULIET: LOVE IS ALL YOU NEED Triple Threat Entertainment 7% 5 THE GIVER Open Window Theatre 6% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Northern Starz Center for Performing Arts 14% 2 Theater Latté Da 11% 3 Northern Lakes Arts Assoc. 10% 4 Buffalo Community Theatre 8% 5 Ashland Productions 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Webster Ford - THE ADDAMS FAMILY Off Broadway Musical Theatre 12% 2 Jordy Anderson - SOMETHING ROTTEN Northern Starz Center for Performing Arts 11% 3 Dominic Schiro - GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Theater Latté Da 8% 4 Hailey Vines - DISNEY'S NEWSIES FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato 6% 5 Leo Fay - DISNEY'S NEWSIES Children's Performing Arts 5% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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