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Voting Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards

Vote for your favorites through December 31st, 2026.

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Featured Topic BWW Regional Awards More Coverage Voting Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards

Voting is now open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards.

The 2026 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2025 through September 30, 2026. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2026.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever - with over double the nominees over the previous year. The Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

Vote Now

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Minneapolis / St. Paul SHOWS

The Music Man in Minneapolis / St. Paul The Music Man
Ordway Center for the Performing Arts (12/08-12/27)
The Unauthorized Hallmark(ish) Parody Musical in Minneapolis / St. Paul The Unauthorized Hallmark(ish) Parody Musical
Pantages Theatre (12/14-12/15)
Chris Fleming Live in Minneapolis / St. Paul Chris Fleming Live
Pantages Theatre (3/12-3/12)
Hadestown in Minneapolis / St. Paul Hadestown
Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis (2/09-2/14)
The Little Bummer Boy in Minneapolis / St. Paul The Little Bummer Boy
Dudley Riggs Theatre (11/12-1/16)
Twelve Kinds of Ice in Minneapolis / St. Paul Twelve Kinds of Ice
Children's Theatre Company (10/13-11/22)
Dolly Parton's Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol in Minneapolis / St. Paul Dolly Parton's Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol
State Theatre (11/24-11/24)
All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914 in Minneapolis / St. Paul All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914
Theater Latté Da (11/24-12/27)
Jimmy O. Yang Has No Friends Tour in Minneapolis / St. Paul Jimmy O. Yang Has No Friends Tour
State Theatre (1/23-1/23)
Waitress in Minneapolis / St. Paul Waitress
Ordway Center for the Performing Arts (6/15-6/20)
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