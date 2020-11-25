Voting Open For The BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards; Ashland Productions Leads Theatre Of The Decade

Voting is open for the BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Voting is only only through December 31st, so make sure to have your say and vote!

Here are the current standings for Minneapolis / St. Paul:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Ashland Productions 41%

Rob Sutherland, Ashland Productions 37%

Lakeshore Players 9%

Best Ensemble

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Ashland Productions - 2019 34%

ADDAMS FAMILY - Ashland Productions - 2018 10%

GUYS AND DOLLS - Ashland Productions - 2020 10%

Best Theatre Staff

Hennepin Theatre Trust 35%

Ordway Center for the Performing Arts 28%

Lakeshore Players 26%

Costume Design of the Decade

Jessica Hughes & Meredith Arbuckle - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Ashland Productions - 2019 35%

Meredith Arbuckle - CATS - Ashland Productions - 2019 21%

Gabriella Slade - SIX - Ordway Center for the Performing Arts - 2019 12%

Dancer Of The Decade

James Bresette - NEWSIES - Ashland Productions - 2019 36%

Connor Hestwood - CATS - Ashland Productions - 2019 25%

Carter Bannwarth - NEWSIES - Ashland Productions - 2019 19%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Christopher Teipner - NEWSIES - Ashland Productions - 2019 36%

Rob Sutherland - CATS - Ashland Productions - 2019 21%

Peter Rothstein - ASSASSINS - Theatre Latte Da - 2018 14%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Ed McCarthy - MAMMA MIA - Ordway Center for the Performing Arts - 2018 52%

Mike Baldessari - 42ND STREET - Ordway Center for the Performing Arts - 2019 48%

Original Script Of The Decade

Jeffrey Hatcher - GLENSHEEN - The History Theatre - 2015 61%

Judy Cooper Lyle - EARTHA! - The Urban Spectrum Theatre - 2019 39%

Performer Of The Decade

Dylan Rugh - NEWSIES - Ashland Productions - 2019 38%

Lewis Youngren - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Ashland Productions - 2019 23%

Sara Ochs - ASSASSINS - Theatre Latte Da - 2018 10%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Ashland Productions - 2019 36%

CATS - Ashland Productions - 2019 18%

PIPPIN - University of Minnesota - 2019 11%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

INDECENT - Guthrie Theater - 2018 68%

SPEECHLESS - The Moving Company - 2017 16%

33 VARIATIONS - Park Square Theatre - 2015 15%

Set Design Of The Decade

Joe Johnson - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Ashland Productions - 2019 62%

Eli Sherlock - ASSASSINS - Theatre Latte Da - 2018 14%

Paul Whitaker - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Ordway Center for the Performing Arts - 2017 13%

Sound Design of the Decade

Tom Prestin - NEWSIES - Ashland Productions - 2019 50%

Tom Prestin - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Ashland Productions - 2019 32%

John Shivers and David Partridge - 42ND STREET - Ordway Center for the Performing Arts - 2019 14%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

Ashland Productions 62%

Theatre Latte Da 22%

The Urban Spectrum Theatre 6%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Sarah Shervey - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Ashland Productions - 2019 32%

Seth Tychon Steidl - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Ashland Productions - 2019 23%

ERIN SCHWAB - BROADWAY SONGBOOK - Ordway Center for the Performing Arts - 2017 21%

