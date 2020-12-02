Vote Today For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards; Hennepin Theatre Trust Leads Best Theatre Staff

There's just four short weeks left to vote for the BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Minneapolis / St. Paul!

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.

Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

Here are the current standings for Minneapolis / St. Paul:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Ashland Productions 41%

Rob Sutherland, Ashland Productions 35%

Kelli Foster Warder 10%

Best Ensemble

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Ashland Productions - 2019 32%

ADDAMS FAMILY - Ashland Productions - 2018 9%

GUYS AND DOLLS - Ashland Productions - 2020 9%

Best Theatre Staff

Hennepin Theatre Trust 33%

Ordway Center for the Performing Arts 32%

Lakeshore Players 23%

Costume Design of the Decade

Jessica Hughes & Meredith Arbuckle - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Ashland Productions - 2019 34%

Meredith Arbuckle - CATS - Ashland Productions - 2019 21%

Gabriella Slade - SIX - Ordway Center for the Performing Arts - 2019 14%

Dancer Of The Decade

James Bresette - NEWSIES - Ashland Productions - 2019 31%

Connor Hestwood - CATS - Ashland Productions - 2019 21%

Carter Bannwarth - NEWSIES - Ashland Productions - 2019 19%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Christopher Teipner - NEWSIES - Ashland Productions - 2019 33%

Rob Sutherland - CATS - Ashland Productions - 2019 19%

Peter Rothstein - ASSASSINS - Theatre Latte Da - 2018 15%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Ed McCarthy - MAMMA MIA - Ordway Center for the Performing Arts - 2018 52%

Mike Baldessari - 42ND STREET - Ordway Center for the Performing Arts - 2019 48%

Original Script Of The Decade

Jeffrey Hatcher - GLENSHEEN - The History Theatre - 2015 58%

Judy Cooper Lyle - EARTHA! - The Urban Spectrum Theatre - 2019 42%

Performer Of The Decade

Dylan Rugh - NEWSIES - Ashland Productions - 2019 37%

Lewis Youngren - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Ashland Productions - 2019 22%

Caroline Innerbichler - MAMMA MIA - Ordway Center for the Performing Arts - 2018 10%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Ashland Productions - 2019 34%

CATS - Ashland Productions - 2019 17%

WARM DARK DUSK - The Urban Spectrum Theatre - 2018 9%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

INDECENT - Guthrie Theater - 2018 66%

SPEECHLESS - The Moving Company - 2017 19%

33 VARIATIONS - Park Square Theatre - 2015 15%

Set Design Of The Decade

Joe Johnson - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Ashland Productions - 2019 61%

Eli Sherlock - ASSASSINS - Theatre Latte Da - 2018 12%

Paul Whitaker - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Ordway Center for the Performing Arts - 2017 11%

Sound Design of the Decade

Tom Prestin - NEWSIES - Ashland Productions - 2019 48%

Tom Prestin - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Ashland Productions - 2019 32%

John Shivers and David Partridge - 42ND STREET - Ordway Center for the Performing Arts - 2019 16%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

Ashland Productions 57%

Theatre Latte Da 23%

The Urban Spectrum Theatre 9%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Sarah Shervey - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Ashland Productions - 2019 33%

Seth Tychon Steidl - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Ashland Productions - 2019 21%

ERIN SCHWAB - BROADWAY SONGBOOK - Ordway Center for the Performing Arts - 2017 20%

