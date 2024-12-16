Vote For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards; HAIRSPRAY at Burnsville Summer Theatre Leads Best Musical!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Voting continues for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2024 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Mikayla Hubbard and Summer Hubbard - HAIRSPRAY - Burnsville Summer Theatre 17%

Jenny Morris Eisenbraun - CABARET - Orthogonal Productions 11%

Dorian Brooke - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Bunce Performing Arts 7%

Renee Guittar - NEWSIES - Artistry 7%

Jenessa Iverson - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Chaska Valley Family Theatre 5%

Chris Adam - URINETOWN - Lakeshore Players 5%

Andrew Lester - A DRINKING GAME-MINNESOTA: DIRTY DANCING - Shadow Horse Theatre 4%

Camryn Buelow - ANASTASIA - Eagan Summer Community Theatre 4%

Jen Haider - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Ashland Productions 4%

Lewis Youngren - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Phipps Center for the Arts 3%

Delaney Hunter - RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEINâ€™S CINDERELLA - Westonka Community Theatre 3%

Rush Benson - BLENDED HARMONY - Theater Mu / History Theater 3%

Sandra Agustin, Dipankar Mukherjee & Cast - HECUBA - Pangea World Theater 3%

Delaney Hunter - CINDERELLA - Westonka Community Theatre 3%

Elly Stahlke & Kyle Weiler - CRAZY FOR YOU - Artistry 3%

Stephanie bertuman - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Artistry 3%

Travis Waldschmidt - SCOTLAND, PA - Theater Latte Da 2%

Jennifer Haider - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Ashland Productions 2%

Kyle Weiler - CRAZY FOR YOU - Artistry 2%

Sergio Trujillo - ON YOUR FEET - Ordway Center 2%

Jennifer Haider - SIDESHOW - Ashland Productions 2%

Kate McCall - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Chaska Valley Family Theatre 2%

LAURI KRAFT - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Lyric Arts - Anoka 2%

Karla Nweje - ANON(YMOUS) - Full Circle Theatre 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

A. Emily Heaney - HAIRSPRAY - Burnsville Summer Theatre 18%

Sully Ratke - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Guthrie Theater 11%

Sarah Christenson - ANASTASIA - Eagan Summer Community Theatre 6%

Anna Olson and Hannah Johnson - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Chaska Valley Family Theatre 6%

Katy Sherman - SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - 4 Community Theatre 5%

Carol Shukle - RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEINâ€™S CINDERELLA - Westonka Community Theatre 5%

Amber Buckanaga - A CHRISTMAS IN OCHOPEE - NEW NATIVE THEATRE 5%

Carmen Edman - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Chaska Valley Family Theatre 4%

Mathew J. LeFebvre - BLENDED å’Œ (HARMONY): THE KIM LOO SISTERS - Theater Mu / History Theater 4%

Kathy Kohl - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Phipps Center for the Arts 4%

SAMANTHA FROMM HADDOW - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Lyric Arts - Anoka 3%

Meghan Kent - NEWSIES - Artistry 3%

Sonya Berlovitz - JOHNNY SKEEKY - Theatre Latte Da 3%

Aimee Tanner - THE PRODUCERS - Morris Park Players 3%

Meghan Kent - SHE LOVES ME - Lakeshore Players 2%

Carol Shukle - CINDERELLA - Westonka Community Theatre 2%

Zamora Simmons - SCOTLAND, PA - Theater Latte Da 2%

Aimee Tanner & Maggie Micek - THE PRODUCERS - Morris Park Players 2%

Shahrzad Mazaheri - ENGLISH - Guthrie Theater 2%

Molly O'Gara - LOVE IN A TIME OF HATE - Teatro Del Pueblo 2%

Meghan Kent - BEHIND THE SUN - History theatre 2%

Jacourtney Mountain-Bluhm - HELLS CANYON - Theater Mu 1%

John Merritt - HAMLET - Great River Shakespeare Festival 1%

Maggie Micek - THE PRODUCERS - Morris Park Players 1%

Laurie Clements - JULIUS CAESER - Hopkins Community Theatre 1%



Best Dance Production

SOMETHING ROTTEN - Ashland Productions 31%

C.L.U.E. - Collide Theatrical Dance Company 21%

BONNIE AND CLYDE - Collide 21%

WONDERLAND - Sol Creative Performing Arts 12%

IN THE SHADOWS - James Sewell Ballet 9%

POINTED HUMOR - James Sewell Ballet 6%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Braylon Lane - HAIRSPRAY - Burnsville Summer Theatre 13%

Brandon R. Caviness - CABARET - Orthogonal Productions 9%

Greta Grosch - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - 4 Community Theatre 7%

Andrew Scipioni - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Chaska Valley Family Theatre 5%

Christopher Teipner - SWEENEY TODD - Ashland Productions 4%

Marcia Milgrom Dodge - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Guthrie Theater 4%

Ben Bakken - NEWSIES - Artistry 4%

Sean Byrd - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Phipps Center for the Arts 3%

David Metcalf - NUNCRACKERS: THE NUNSENSE CHRISTMAS SHOW - FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato 3%

Rob Sutherland - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Ashland Productions 3%

Jamie Harms - RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEINâ€™S CINDERELLA - Westonka Community Theatre 3%

Amanda Weis - TUCK EVERLASTING - Phipps Center for the Arts 3%

Michael Brindisi/ Cat Brindisi - BEAUTIFUL - Chanhassen Dinner Theatres 3%

Julia Rosa Sosa - A CHRISTMAS IN OCHOPEE - New Native Theatre 3%

Tyler Michaels King - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Artistry 3%

Wes Drummond - JERSEY BOYS - Duluth Playhouse 3%

Bradley Greenwald & Steven Epp - JOHNNY SKEEKY - Theatre Latte Da 3%

Daniel J. Bryant - THE COLOR PURPLE - Theatre Latte Da 3%

Lily Tung Crystal - BLENDED HARMONY - Theater Mu / History Theater 2%

Eric Morris - ONCE - Theatre L'Homme Dieu 2%

Jasper Grawe & Sara Russell - SEUSSICAL - Burnsville Summer Theatre 2%

Kevin Berg - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Chaska Valley Family Theatre 2%

Bryn Tanner - THE PRODUCERS - Morris Park Players 2%

Christopher Teipner - SIDESHOW - Ashland Productions 2%

Anna Olson - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Chaska Valley Family Theatre 2%



Best Direction Of A Play

Amanda Fuller - ROMEO & JULIET - Gray Mallard Theatre 7%

Duck Washington - LINCOLNâ€™S CHILDREN - Fortuneâ€™s Fool Theatre 7%

Kivan Kirk - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Lakeshore Players 7%

Tracy Brigden - DIAL M FOR MURDER - Guthrie Theater 6%

Bill Partlan - TRIPLE ESPRESSO - Plymouth Playhouse 6%

Tom Nelson - BLOODY MURDER - FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato 6%

George Roesler - KING LEAR - Theater in the Round 5%

Tyler Michaels King - THE REUNION - Trademark theatre 4%

Dipankar Mukherjee - HECUBA - Pangea World Theater 4%

Mickey Van Drehle - BOEING, BOEING - 4 Community Theatre 4%

Katie Bradley - HELLS CANYON - Theater Mu 4%

Arin Arbus - THE LEHMAN TRILOGY - Guthrie Theater 4%

Scott Ford - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Lyric Arts - Anoka 4%

Jack Neveaux - THE CRUCIBLE - FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato 4%

Greta Grosch - I'M PROUD OF YOU - Theatre L'Homme Dieu 3%

Craig Johnson - TORCH SONG - Six Points Theater 3%

Aya Ogawa - THE NOSEBLEED - presented by Walker Art Center / Theater Mu 2%

Sophie Peyton - MEN ON BOATS - Theatre in the Round 2%

Doug Scholz-Carlson - HAMLET - Great River Shakespeare Festival 2%

Joseph Haj - THE HISTORIES - Guthrie Theater 2%

Gretchen Weinrich - SILENT SKY - Theatre in the Round 2%

Joseph Haj - RICHARD II - Guthrie Theater 2%

Stephanie Lein Walseth - ANON(YMOUS) - Full Circle Theatre 2%

Richard D. Thompson - BEHIND THE SUN - History theatre 2%

Lester Mayers - THEY WEAR TEAL RIBBONS AROUND THEIR TONGUES - Full Circle Theatre Company 1%



Best Ensemble

HAIRSPRAY - Burnsville Summer Theatre 13%

CABARET - Orthogonal Productions 7%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Guthrie Theater 5%

NEWSIES - Artistry 4%

A CHRISTMAS IN OCHOPEE - NEW NATIVE THEATRE 3%

SOMETHING ROTTEN - Ashland Productions 3%

SWEENEY TODD - Ashland Productions 3%

RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEINâ€™S CINDERELLA - Westonka Community Theatre 3%

LINCOLNâ€™S CHILDREN - Fortuneâ€™s Fool Theatre 3%

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROL KING MUSICAL - Chanhassen Dinner Theatres 3%

ROMEO AND JULIET - Gray Mallard Theatre 3%

ANASTASIA - Eagan Summer Community Theatre 3%

THE COLOR PURPLE - Theatre Latte Da 3%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Chaska Valley Family Theatre 2%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Chaska Valley Family Theatre 2%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Phipps Center for the Arts 2%

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Lyric Arts - Anoka 2%

HECUBA - Pangea World Theater 2%

THE PRODUCERS - Morris Park Players 2%

THE CRUCIBLE - FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato 2%

KING LEAR - Theater in the Round 2%

MEN ON BOATS - Theatre in the Round 2%

BOEING, BOEING - 4 Community Theatre 2%

COME FROM AWAY - Ordway Center 2%

HENRIAD - Guthrie Theater 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Richard Tamayo Montoya - HAIRSPRAY - Burnsville Summer Theatre 15%

Allen L. Hughes - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Guthrie Theater 12%

Braeden Cliff - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Chaska Valley Family Theatre 6%

Sue Ellen Berger - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROL KING MUSICAL - Chanhassen Dinner Theatres 6%

Jacob Lee Hofer - SWEENEY TODD - Ashland Productions 6%

Jamie Harms - RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEINâ€™S CINDERELLA - Westonka Community Theatre 5%

Shannon Elliot - ONCE - Theatre L'Homme Dieu 5%

Karin Olson - HELLS CANYON - Theater Mu 4%

Jacob Lee Hofer - SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - Ashland Productions 4%

Grant E. Merges - SCOTLAND, PA - Theater Latte Da 4%

Kyia Britts - NEWSIES - Artistry 4%

Grant Merges - THE LIGHTNING THIEF MUSICAL - GREAT Theatre 4%

Michael Klaers - TRIPLE ESPRESSO - Plymouth Playhouse 3%

Mike Grogan - HECUBA - Pangea World Theater 3%

Alex Clark - CRAZY FOR YOU - Lakeshore Players 3%

Avery Reagan - HAMLET - Great River Shakespeare Festival 3%

Tom Mays - ANON(YMOUS) - Full Circle Theatre 2%

Jason Lynch - ENGLISH - Guthrie Theater 2%

Falsettos - GRANT MERGES - Theatre Latte Da 2%

Kurt Jung - LOVE IN A TIME OF HATE - Teatro Del Pueblo 2%

Josh Barnd & Max Taggart - CINDERELLA - Westonka Community Theatre 2%

Karin Olson - JOHNNY SKEEKY - Theatre Latte Da 2%

Joshua Barnd - RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEINâ€™S CINDERELLA - Westonka Community Theatre 1%

Kenneth Posner - ON YOUR FEET - Ordway Center 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Trevor Woggon - HAIRSPRAY - Burnsville Summer Theatre 15%

Aaron VanDanacker - SWEENEY TODD - Ashland Productions 11%

Andrew Kust - BEAUTIFUL - Chanhassen Dinner Theatres 7%

Denise Prosek - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Guthrie Theater 7%

Amanda Weis - JERSEY BOYS - Duluth Playhouse 6%

Stanford Moore - THE COLOR PURPLE - Theatre Latte Da 6%

Shirley Mier - CABARET - Theatre55 5%

Dylan Sauder - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Bunce Performing Arts 5%

Diana Fornshell - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Chaska Valley Family Theatre 4%

Casey Barker, Josh Roeser - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Chaska Valley Family Theatre 4%

Madeline Huss - RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEINâ€™S CINDERELLA - Open Door Community Theater 4%

Elise Santa - BLENDED å’Œ (HARMONY): THE KIM LOO SISTERS - Theater Mu / History Theatre 4%

Logan Campbell - RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEINâ€™S CINDERELLA - Westonka Community Theatre 4%

Kyle Baker - ONCE - Theatre L'Homme Dieu 3%

Raymond Berg - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Artistry 2%

Christopher Franklin - ELIXIR OF LOVE - Minnesota Opera 2%

Kate Mariana Brown - NEWSIES - Artistry 2%

Marco Real-D'arbelles - TEATRO DEL PUEBLO - Love in a Time of Hate 2%

Anita Ruth - CRAZY FOR YOU - Artistry 2%

Raymond Berg - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Artistry 2%

Joshua Zecher-Ross - SCOTLAND, PA - Theater Latte Da 2%



Best Musical

HAIRSPRAY - Burnsville Summer Theatre 13%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Guthrie Theater 7%

CABARET - Orthogonal Productions 7%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - 4 Community Theatre 6%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Chaska Valley Family Theatre 5%

THE COLOR PURPLE - Theatre Latte Da 4%

SWEENEY TODD - Ashland Productions 4%

RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEINâ€™S CINDERELLA - Westonka Community Theatre 4%

SOMETHING ROTTEN - Ashland Productions 4%

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROL KING MUSICAL - Chanhassen Dinner Theatres 3%

ANASTASIA - Eagan Summer Community Theatre 3%

ONCE - Theatre L'Homme Dieu 3%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Chaska Valley Family Theatre 3%

KINKY BOOTS - Lyric Arts 3%

NEWSIES - Artistry 2%

NUNCRACKERS: THE NUNSENSE HOLIDAY SHOW - FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato 2%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Phipps Center for the Arts 2%

SCOTLAND, PA - Theater Latte Da 2%

CABARET - Theatre55 2%

JERSEY BOYS - Duluth Playhouse 2%

SHE LOVES ME - Lakeshore Players 2%

I AM BETTY - History Theater 2%

BLENDED å’Œ (HARMONY): THE KIM LOO SISTERS - Theater Mu / History Theater 2%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Delano Dramatic Company 2%

GHOST QUARTET - Theatre Elision 2%



Best Performer In A Musical

Ahmad Mohamed - HAIRSPRAY - Burnsville Summer Theatre 6%

Frank Brutejcek - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Orthogonal Productions 5%

Allie Kroehler - HAIRSPRAY - Burnsville Summer Theatre 5%

Caitlin Sparks - URINETOWN - Lakeshore Players 4%

China Brickey - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Guthrie Theater 3%

Ethan Nelson - HAIRSPRAY - Burnsville Summer Theatre 3%

Julie Hatlestad - RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEINâ€™S CINDERELLA - Westonka Community Theatre 3%

Lillian Walker - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - 4 Community Theatre 3%

Tolu Ekisola - HAIRSPRAY - Burnsville Summer Theatre 3%

Linda Metcalf - NUNCRACKERS: THE NUNSENSE HOLIDAY SHOW - 2024 2%

Will Roland - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Guthrie Theater 2%

Rik Kutcher - CABARET - Theatre55 2%

Rachel Williams - ANASTASIA - Eagan Summer Community Theatre 2%

Nubio Monks - THE COLOR PURPLE - Theatre Latte Da 2%

Will Dusek - JERSEY BOYS - Chanhassen Dinner Theatres 2%

Connor Bailey - JERSEY BOYS - Duluth Playhouse 2%

Laura Smith - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Delano Dramatic Company 2%

Allison Vandermark - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Chaska Valley Family Theatre 2%

Laura Carlson - CABARET - Orthogonal Productions 2%

Will Dusek - NEWSIES - Artistry 2%

John Naumann - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - 4 Community Theatre 2%

Nora Sonneborn - 9 TO 5 - Lyric Arts 2%

Brianna Stole - WAITRESS - GREAT Theatre 2%

Max Kile - CABARET - Orthogonal Productions 2%

Katriela Scarborough - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Bunce Performing Arts 2%



Best Performer In A Play

Em Rosenberg - ROMEO AND JULIET - Gray Mallard Theatre 8%

Tyler Michaels King - RICHARD II - Guthrie Theater 6%

Thomas Draskovic - A CHRISTMAS IN OCHOPEE - NEW NATIVE THEATRE 6%

Dan Brabec - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Lakeshore Players 4%

Meri Golden - KING LEAR - Theater in the Round 4%

Will Sturdivant - THE LEHMAN TRILOGY - Guthrie theater 4%

Rick Wyman - BLOODY MURDER - FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato 3%

Molly O'Neil - MISERY - Duluth Playhouse 3%

Eva Gemlo - SILENT SKY - Theatre in the Round 3%

Bill Arnold - TRIPLE ESPRESSO - Plymouth Playhouse 3%

Kyra Richardson - LINCOLNâ€™S CHILDREN - Fortuneâ€™s Fool Theatre 3%

Isaac Olson - THE CRUCIBLE - FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato 3%

Becca Claire Hart - HELLS CANYON - Theater Mu 3%

John Bush - TRIPLE ESPRESSO - Plymouth Playhouse 3%

Tom Nelson - THE CRUCIBLE - FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato 3%

Michael Pearce Donley - TRIPLE ESPRESSO - Plymouth Playhouse 2%

Angela Timberman - APPLES IN WINTER - Gremlin Theatre 2%

Jeremy Motz - LINCOLNâ€™S CHILDREN - Fortuneâ€™s Fool Theatre 2%

Angela Timberman - ANN BY HOLLAND TAYLOR - PRIME Productions 2%

Tod Peterson - I'M PROUD OF YOU - Theatre L'Homme Dieu 2%

Suzanne Victoria Cross - HECUBA - Pangea World Theater 2%

Bob Stromberg - TRIPLE ESPRESSO - Plymouth Playhouse 2%

Tarah Flanagan - HAMLET - Great River Shakespeare Festival 2%

Will Sturdivant - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Great River Shakespeare Festival 2%

Neil Beckman - TORCH SONG - Six Points Theater 2%



Best Play

TRIPLE ESPRESSO - Plymouth Playhouse 11%

CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Lakeshore Players 7%

ROMEO AND JULIET - Gray Mallard Theatre 6%

A CHRISTMAS IN OCHOPEE - NEW NATIVE THEATRE 6%

DIAL M FOR MURDER - Guthrie Theater 6%

THE CRUCIBLE - FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato 5%

I'M PROUD OF YOU - Theatre L'Homme Dieu 5%

THE LEHMAN TRILOGY - Guthrie Theater 5%

LINCOLNâ€™S CHILDREN - Fortuneâ€™s Fool Theatre 4%

KING LEAR - Theater in the Round 4%

STONES IN HIS POCKET - Latte Da 3%

HECUBA - Pangea World Theater 3%

SILENT SKY - Theatre in the Round 3%

ENGLISH - Guthrie Theater 3%

MEN ON BOATS - Theatre in the Round 3%

RICHARD II - Guthrie Theater 3%

BLOODY MURDER - FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato 3%

HELLS CANYON - Theater Mu 3%

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Great River Shakespeare Festival 3%

TORCH SONG - Six Points Theater 3%

HAMLET - Great River Shakespeare Festival 2%

ANON(YMOUS) - Full Circle Theatre 2%

THE MONEYLENDER'S DAUGHTER - Six Points Theater 2%

ANN BY HOLLAND TAYLOR - PRIME Productions 2%

BEHIND THE SUN - History theatre 2%



Best Production of an Opera

ELIXIR OF LOVE - Minnesota Opera 31%

Trouble In Tahiti & Service Provider - Minnesota Opera 23%

DARK SISTERS - Journey North Opera Company 19%

CRUZAR LA CARA DE LA LUNA - Minnesota Opera 19%

SUOR ANGELICA - Out of the Box Opera 8%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Gabe Hubbard - HAIRSPRAY - Burnsville Summer Theatre 15%

Lex Liang - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Guthrie Theater 10%

Adam Oster - SWEENEY TODD - Ashland Productions 9%

Tim Hatley - BACK TO THE FUTURE - Orpheum Theatre 7%

Megan Woods - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Chaska Valley Family Theatre 7%

Sarah Brandner - URINETOWN - Lakeshore Players 6%

Brady Whitcomb - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Lakeshore Players 5%

Tania Barrenechea - A CHRISTMAS IN OCHOPEE - NEW NATIVE THEATRE 5%

Eli Sherlock - THE COLOR PURPLE - Theatre Latte Da 5%

Dan Sherman - BOEING, BOEING - 4 Community Theatre 4%

Michaela Lochen - NEWSIES - Artistry 3%

Mark Koski - SHE LOVEâ€™S ME - Lakeshore Players 3%

Marsha Ginsberg - THE LEHMAN TRILOGY - Guthrie Theater 3%

Erik Paulson - HELLS CANYON - Theater Mu 3%

Mina Kinukawa - SCOTLAND, PA - Theater Latte Da 3%

Adam Oster - SIDESHOW - Ashland Productions 2%

Benjamin Olsen - JOHNNY SKEEKY - Theatre Latte Da 2%

Mina Kinukawa - ANON(YMOUS) - Full Circle Theatre 2%

Daniel Penessa - JULIUS CAESAR - Hopkins Community Theatre 1%

Hamlet - LEAH RAMILLANO - Great River Shakespeare Festival 1%

Rick polanek - BEHIND THE SUN - History theatre 1%

Courtney O'Neill - ENGLISH - Guthrie Theater 1%

Sarah Brandner - THE NAME JAR - Stages Theatre Company / Theater Mu 1%

Rick Polenek - THE MONEYLENDER'S DAUGHTER - Six Points Theater 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Matt Kraus - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Guthrie Theater 12%

Born Into Royalty - SWEENEY TODD - Ashland Productions 9%

Jon Christenson - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Chaska Valley Family Theatre 9%

Richard Graham - NEWSIES - Artistry 8%

Torgo - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Lakeshore Players 6%

Payton Walz - RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEINâ€™S CINDERELLA - Westonka Community Theatre 6%

Christy Johnson - LINCOLNâ€™S CHILDREN - Fortuneâ€™s Fool Theatre 5%

Warren Sampson - SILENT SKY - Theatre in the Round 5%

Bethany Lacktorin - HECUBA - Pangea World Theater 5%

Katharine Horowitz - HELLS CANYON - Theater Mu 5%

Born into Royalty - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Ashland Productions 4%

Kevin Springer - SCOTLAND, PA - Theater Latte Da 4%

Born into Royalty - CRAZY FOR YOU - Lakeshore Players 4%

John Gromada - DIAL M FOR MURDER - Guthrie Theater 4%

Payton Waltz - CINDERELLA - Westonka Community Theatre 3%

Katharine Horowitz - BEHIND THE SUN - History theatre 3%

Mikaal Sulaiman - ENGLISH - Guthrie Theater 3%

Jeff Polunas - HAMLET - Great River Shakespeare Festival 2%

Kevin Springer - JOHNNY SKEEKY - Theatre Latte Da 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

John Siracusa - HAIRSPRAY - Burnsville Summer Theatre 7%

Anna Lakin - CABARET - Orthogonal Productions 7%

Cameron Roy Hall - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - 4 Community Theatre 6%

T. Mychael Rambo - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Guthrie Theater 5%

Brittany Squillance - HAIRSPRAY - Burnsville Summer Theatre 4%

Tucker Gaspar - SWEENEY TODD - Ashland Productions 4%

Lauren Knutson Dixon - CABARET - Orthogonal Productions 3%

Kiara Angline - HAIRSPRAY - Burnsville Summer Theatre 3%

David Darrow - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Guthrie Theater 3%

Emily Gunyou Halaas - SCOTLAND, PA - Theater Latte Da 3%

Alexander Nelson - NUNCRACKERS: THE NUNSENSE HOLIDAY SHOW - FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato 3%

Julia Scott Russell - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - 4 Community Theatre 3%

Craig Turino - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Ashland Productions 3%

Shad Hanley - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROL KING MUSICAL - Chanhassen Dinner Theatres 3%

Mena Koch - HAIRSPRAY - Burnsville Summer Theatre 2%

Sarah Anderson - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Chaska Valley Family Theatre 2%

Trey Shibley - HAIRSPRAY - Burnsville Summer Theatre 2%

Natalie Neuschwander - HAIRSPRAY - Burnsville Summer Theatre 2%

James Lane - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Phipps Center for the Arts 2%

Armando Harlow Ronconi - NEWSIES - Artistry 2%

Mack Armbruster - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Chaska Valley Family Theatre 2%

Robert Dorfman - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Guthrie Theater 2%

Ethan Yaheen-Moy Chan - BLENDED å’Œ (HARMONY): THE KIM LOO SISTERS - Theater Mu / History Theater 2%

Michael Burton - CABARET - Orthogonal Productions 2%

Keri Hommez - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Phipps Center for the Arts 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Ben Thietje - 9 TO 5 - Lyric Arts 7%

Nate Swanson - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Play's The Thing 7%

Cassie Edlund - ANASTASIA - Eagan Summer Community Theatre 7%

Alex Galick - ROMEO AND JULIET - Frosted Glass Creative 7%

Laura Smith - THE CRUCIBLE - FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato 6%

Wes Studi - FOR THE PEOPLE - Guthrie Theater 6%

Matt Saxe - HECUBA - Pangea World Theater 5%

Jen Trundle - RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEINâ€™S CINDERELLA - Westonka Community Theatre 4%

David Valentine - A CHRISTMAS IN OCHOPEE - NEW NATIVE THEATRE 4%

Deanne McDonald - KING LEAR - Theater in the Round 4%

Craig Johnson - ROPE - Gremlin Theatre 4%

Jay Kitsler - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Rosetown Players 3%

James Harvin - A CHRISTMAS IN OCHOPEE - NEW NATIVE THEATRE 3%

Taylor Evans - KING LEAR - Theater in the Round 3%

Alex Barreto Hathway - LOVE IN A TIME OF HATE - Teatro Del Pueblo 3%

Stacia Rice - HOLMES/POIROT - Park Square Theater 3%

Maia Carnicom - BLOODY MURDER - FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato 3%

Tarah Flanagan - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Great River Shakespeare Festival 3%

Tyler Stamm - LOVE IN A TIME OF HATE - Teatro Del Pueblo 3%

Pej Vahdat - ENGLISH - Guthrie Theater 2%

Luke Langfeldt - KING LEAR - Theater in the Round 2%

Gregory Yang - HELLS CANYON - Theater Mu 2%

Matt Lytle - HELLS CANYON - Theater Mu 2%

Shadee Vossoughi - ENGLISH - Guthrie Theater 2%

Emily Fury Daly - HAMLET - Great River Shakespeare Festival 2%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - Ashland Productions 19%

SEUSSICAL - Burnsville Summer Theatre 16%

NEWSIES - Artistry 12%

RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEINâ€™S CINDERELLA - Westonka Community Theatre 11%

FANTASTIC MR FOX - Sidekick theatre 10%

THE NAME JAR - Stages Theatre Company / Theater Mu 9%

THE LIGHTNING THIEF MUSICAL - GREAT Theatre 8%

MOYA - Childrens Theater 5%

SNOW WHITE AND THE SEVEN VIKINGS - Old Log Theatre 5%

CHILDREN'S PLAYHOUSE - Westonka Community Theatre 4%



Favorite Local Theatre

Burnsville Summer Theatre 9%

Ashland Productions 6%

Phoenix Theatre 6%

Guthrie Theater 5%

Plymouth Playhouse/4 Community Theatre 4%

Chaska Valley Family Theatre 4%

Theater in the Round 4%

Lyric Arts 4%

Chanhassen Dinner Theatres 4%

New Native Theatre 4%

FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato 3%

Open Door Community Theater 3%

Theater Mu 3%

Westonka Community Theatre 3%

Bunce Performing Arts 3%

Theater Latte Da 3%

Gray Mallard Theatre 3%

Eagan Summer Community Theatre 2%

Ordway Center 2%

Duluth Playhouse 2%

Theatre Latte Da 2%

GREAT Theatre 2%

Stages Theatre Company 1%

Morris Park Players 1%

Fortuneâ€™s Fool Theatre 1%



