"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Video: Go Behind the Scenes With the Grinch at Children's Theatre Company
The holiday musical returns to Children's Theatre Company for its 14th production, running through January 3, 2027.
The Grinch is back at Children's Theatre Company! The Grinch, played by Reed Sigmund, recently spoke with Twin Cities Live reporter Kristin Haubrich in character about the holiday production of Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas! and gave a special performance. Watch the videos!
The holiday musical returns to Children's Theatre Company for its 14th production, running through January 3, 2027, on the UnitedHealth Group Stage. Sigmund reprises his role as the Grinch for the ninth time.
Originally commissioned and premiered by Children's Theatre Company in 1994, the musical features a book and lyrics by Timothy Mason and music by Mel Marvin. Dean Holt directs the production, which follows the Grinch as he attempts to steal Christmas from the residents of Who-ville, only to discover the true meaning of the holiday.
Interview
Performance
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