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The Grinch is back at Children's Theatre Company! The Grinch, played by Reed Sigmund, recently spoke with Twin Cities Live reporter Kristin Haubrich in character about the holiday production of Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas! and gave a special performance. Watch the videos!

The holiday musical returns to Children's Theatre Company for its 14th production, running through January 3, 2027, on the UnitedHealth Group Stage. Sigmund reprises his role as the Grinch for the ninth time.

Originally commissioned and premiered by Children's Theatre Company in 1994, the musical features a book and lyrics by Timothy Mason and music by Mel Marvin. Dean Holt directs the production, which follows the Grinch as he attempts to steal Christmas from the residents of Who-ville, only to discover the true meaning of the holiday.

Interview

Performance

The race is on for the Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 SOMETHING ROTTEN Northern Starz Center for Performing Arts 12% 2 DISNEY'S NEWSIES Children's Performing Arts 8% 3 JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Northern Lakes Arts Assoc. 7% 4 THE ADDAMS FAMILY Off Broadway Musical Theatre 7% 5 DISNEY'S NEWSIES FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato 6% Best Play 1 A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Orthogonal Productions 12% 2 THE GLASS MENAGERIE Theater Latté Da 10% 3 INDECENT Theater Latté Da 9% 4 ROMEO & JULIET: LOVE IS ALL YOU NEED Triple Threat Entertainment 7% 5 THE GIVER Open Window Theatre 6% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Northern Starz Center for Performing Arts 13% 2 Theater Latté Da 11% 3 Northern Lakes Arts Assoc. 10% 4 Buffalo Community Theatre 8% 5 Ashland Productions 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Webster Ford - THE ADDAMS FAMILY Off Broadway Musical Theatre 12% 2 Jordy Anderson - SOMETHING ROTTEN Northern Starz Center for Performing Arts 11% 3 Dominic Schiro - GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Theater Latté Da 8% 4 Hailey Vines - DISNEY'S NEWSIES FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato 6% 5 Leo Fay - DISNEY'S NEWSIES Children's Performing Arts 5% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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