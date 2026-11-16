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Video: Children's Theatre Company's Cindy-Lou Who Talks DR. SEUSS'S HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS!

The production is currently running through January 3, 2027.

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Video: Children's Theatre Company's Cindy-Lou Who Talks DR. SEUSS'S HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS!

Children’s Theatre Company is presenting the return engagement of Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas! which will run through 2026-January 3, 2027. Actress Matea Córdova Stuart, who plays Cindy-Lou Who, visited KARE 11 on Sunday to discuss the show and her role.

Stuart shared that her favorite part of the production is "getting to know everybody in the cast, and getting to see our costumes, and the set pieces, and everything go all together!"

Featuring a book and lyrics by Timothy Mason and music by Mel Marvin, the production will be directed once again by CTC Core Company member Dean Holt, with music direction by Jason Hansen and Victor Zupanc, and choreography by Karla Grotting. The production is adapted from How the Grinch Stole Christmas by Dr. Seuss

This is the 14th time CTC has produced this show, which they originally commissioned and premiered in 1994. It also marks the ninth time CTC Core Company member Reed Sigmund will portray The Grinch.

The grumpy green Grinch hatches a plan to steal Christmas from the cheerful Whos of Who-ville—snatching trees, swiping stockings, and sneaking away with every last present. But when one small voice and a spark of holiday spirit shine through, The Grinch begins to discover the true meaning of Christmas. 

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