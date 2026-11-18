"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Video: A CHRISTMAS CAROL Trailer at Guthrie Theater
The Minneapolis theater's annual Dickens adaptation features original music and Victorian London settings.
The Guthrie Theater debuted a trailer for its 2026 production of A CHRISTMAS CAROL, which is playing now through December 27 in Minneapolis. The footage previews the theater's annual holiday staging of the Charles Dickens story.
The production is adapted by Lavina Jadhwani from Dickens' novella. The story follows the curmudgeonly Ebenezer Scrooge, who is visited one cold Christmas Eve by the ghost of his former business partner, Jacob Marley, and then by three spirits who carry him through his past, present and possible future. The adaptation features original music and brings the streets of Victorian London to life.
This season marks the Guthrie's 52nd production of A CHRISTMAS CAROL, a title that has been part of the theater's holiday programming for more than five decades. The staging is directed by Addie Gorlin-Han, based on the original direction by Joseph Haj, the Guthrie's Artistic Director.
As announced in the cast and creative team announcement, Andrew May plays Ebenezer Scrooge, with Tyler Michaels King as Bob Cratchit, Emjoy Gavino as Mrs. Cratchit, Daniel Petzold as Fred and Stephanie Anne Bertumen as Belle. Charity Jones plays Marley and Townsperson 2, Eric Sharp is the Ghost of Christmas Past and Father, Regina Marie Williams is Mrs. Fezziwig and the Ghost of Christmas Present, and Nathan Huberty plays Belle's Husband and the Ghost of Christmas Future. Erik Ohno Dagoberg, making his Guthrie debut, plays Young Scrooge. The company also includes China Brickey, Aimee K. Bryant, Paul de Cordova, Nathaniel Fuller, Emily Gunyou Halaas, Summer Hagen, Becca Claire Hart and Max Wojtanowicz.
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