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The Guthrie Theater debuted a trailer for its 2026 production of A CHRISTMAS CAROL, which is playing now through December 27 in Minneapolis. The footage previews the theater's annual holiday staging of the Charles Dickens story.

The production is adapted by Lavina Jadhwani from Dickens' novella. The story follows the curmudgeonly Ebenezer Scrooge, who is visited one cold Christmas Eve by the ghost of his former business partner, Jacob Marley, and then by three spirits who carry him through his past, present and possible future. The adaptation features original music and brings the streets of Victorian London to life.

This season marks the Guthrie's 52nd production of A CHRISTMAS CAROL, a title that has been part of the theater's holiday programming for more than five decades. The staging is directed by Addie Gorlin-Han, based on the original direction by Joseph Haj, the Guthrie's Artistic Director.

The race is on for the Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 SOMETHING ROTTEN Northern Starz Center for Performing Arts 12% 2 DISNEY'S NEWSIES Children's Performing Arts 8% 3 JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Northern Lakes Arts Assoc. 7% 4 THE ADDAMS FAMILY Off Broadway Musical Theatre 7% 5 DISNEY'S NEWSIES FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato 7% Best Play 1 A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Orthogonal Productions 12% 2 INDECENT Theater Latté Da 9% 3 THE GLASS MENAGERIE Theater Latté Da 8% 4 ROMEO & JULIET: LOVE IS ALL YOU NEED Triple Threat Entertainment 7% 5 THE GIVER Open Window Theatre 7% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Northern Starz Center for Performing Arts 14% 2 Northern Lakes Arts Assoc. 11% 3 Theater Latté Da 9% 4 Buffalo Community Theatre 9% 5 Ashland Productions 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Webster Ford - THE ADDAMS FAMILY Off Broadway Musical Theatre 12% 2 Jordy Anderson - SOMETHING ROTTEN Northern Starz Center for Performing Arts 11% 3 Dominic Schiro - GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Theater Latté Da 7% 4 Hailey Vines - DISNEY'S NEWSIES FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato 6% 5 Leo Fay - DISNEY'S NEWSIES Children's Performing Arts 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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