Two Weeks Left To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards!

There's just two short weeks left to vote for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Minneapolis / St. Paul!

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Ashland Productions 32%

Rob Sutherland, Ashland Productions 30%

Shelley Quiala 12%



Best Ensemble

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Ashland Productions - 2019 22%

BROADWAY SONGBOOK - Ordway Center for the Performing Arts - 2017 15%

SIX - Ordway Center for the Performing Arts - 2019 8%



Best Theatre Staff

Ordway Center for the Performing Arts 51%

Hennepin Theatre Trust 23%

Lakeshore Players 17%



Costume Design of the Decade

Jessica Hughes & Meredith Arbuckle - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Ashland Productions - 2019 29%

Gabriella Slade - SIX - Ordway Center for the Performing Arts - 2019 20%

Meredith Arbuckle - CATS - Ashland Productions - 2019 19%



Dancer Of The Decade

James Bresette - NEWSIES - Ashland Productions - 2019 21%

Kimberly Immanuel - 42ND STREET - Ordway Center for the Performing Arts - 2019 20%

Carter Bannwarth - NEWSIES - Ashland Productions - 2019 18%



Director of a Musical of the Decade

Christopher Teipner - NEWSIES - Ashland Productions - 2019 28%

Peter Rothstein - ASSASSINS - Theatre Latte Da - 2018 19%

Martha Banta - MAMMA MIA - Ordway Center for the Performing Arts - 2018 19%



Lighting Design of the Decade

Mike Baldessari - 42ND STREET - Ordway Center for the Performing Arts - 2019 54%

Ed McCarthy - MAMMA MIA - Ordway Center for the Performing Arts - 2018 46%



Original Script Of The Decade

Jeffrey Hatcher - GLENSHEEN - The History Theatre - 2015 73%

Judy Cooper Lyle - EARTHA! - The Urban Spectrum Theatre - 2019 28%



Performer Of The Decade

Dylan Rugh - NEWSIES - Ashland Productions - 2019 31%

Caroline Innerbichler - MAMMA MIA - Ordway Center for the Performing Arts - 2018 18%

Lewis Youngren - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Ashland Productions - 2019 16%



Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Ashland Productions - 2019 24%

IN THE HEIGHTS - Ordway Center for the Performing Arts - 2017 14%

CATS - Ashland Productions - 2019 13%



Production Of A Play Of The Decade

33 VARIATIONS - Park Square Theatre - 2015 45%

INDECENT - Guthrie Theater - 2018 40%

SPEECHLESS - The Moving Company - 2017 15%



Set Design Of The Decade

Joe Johnson - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Ashland Productions - 2019 43%

Paul Whitaker - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Ordway Center for the Performing Arts - 2017 25%

Paul Tate de Poo III - 42ND STREET - Ordway Center for the Performing Arts - 2019 14%



Sound Design of the Decade

Tom Prestin - NEWSIES - Ashland Productions - 2019 38%

Tom Prestin - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Ashland Productions - 2019 22%

Andy Horka - MAMMA MIA - Ordway Center for the Performing Arts - 2018 21%



Theatre Company Of The Decade

Ashland Productions 49%

Theatre Latte Da 32%

The Urban Spectrum Theatre 7%

