Two Weeks Left To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards!
Voting ends December 31st, 2020. Winners will be announced in January!
There's just two short weeks left to vote for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Minneapolis / St. Paul!
The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!Don't miss out! Find your region on the list below and vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
Arts Educator Of The Decade
Ashland Productions 32%
Rob Sutherland, Ashland Productions 30%
Shelley Quiala 12%
Best Ensemble
BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Ashland Productions - 2019 22%
BROADWAY SONGBOOK - Ordway Center for the Performing Arts - 2017 15%
SIX - Ordway Center for the Performing Arts - 2019 8%
Best Theatre Staff
Ordway Center for the Performing Arts 51%
Hennepin Theatre Trust 23%
Lakeshore Players 17%
Costume Design of the Decade
Jessica Hughes & Meredith Arbuckle - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Ashland Productions - 2019 29%
Gabriella Slade - SIX - Ordway Center for the Performing Arts - 2019 20%
Meredith Arbuckle - CATS - Ashland Productions - 2019 19%
Dancer Of The Decade
James Bresette - NEWSIES - Ashland Productions - 2019 21%
Kimberly Immanuel - 42ND STREET - Ordway Center for the Performing Arts - 2019 20%
Carter Bannwarth - NEWSIES - Ashland Productions - 2019 18%
Director of a Musical of the Decade
Christopher Teipner - NEWSIES - Ashland Productions - 2019 28%
Peter Rothstein - ASSASSINS - Theatre Latte Da - 2018 19%
Martha Banta - MAMMA MIA - Ordway Center for the Performing Arts - 2018 19%
Lighting Design of the Decade
Mike Baldessari - 42ND STREET - Ordway Center for the Performing Arts - 2019 54%
Ed McCarthy - MAMMA MIA - Ordway Center for the Performing Arts - 2018 46%
Original Script Of The Decade
Jeffrey Hatcher - GLENSHEEN - The History Theatre - 2015 73%
Judy Cooper Lyle - EARTHA! - The Urban Spectrum Theatre - 2019 28%
Performer Of The Decade
Dylan Rugh - NEWSIES - Ashland Productions - 2019 31%
Caroline Innerbichler - MAMMA MIA - Ordway Center for the Performing Arts - 2018 18%
Lewis Youngren - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Ashland Productions - 2019 16%
Production Of A Musical Of The Decade
BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Ashland Productions - 2019 24%
IN THE HEIGHTS - Ordway Center for the Performing Arts - 2017 14%
CATS - Ashland Productions - 2019 13%
Production Of A Play Of The Decade
33 VARIATIONS - Park Square Theatre - 2015 45%
INDECENT - Guthrie Theater - 2018 40%
SPEECHLESS - The Moving Company - 2017 15%
Set Design Of The Decade
Joe Johnson - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Ashland Productions - 2019 43%
Paul Whitaker - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Ordway Center for the Performing Arts - 2017 25%
Paul Tate de Poo III - 42ND STREET - Ordway Center for the Performing Arts - 2019 14%
Sound Design of the Decade
Tom Prestin - NEWSIES - Ashland Productions - 2019 38%
Tom Prestin - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Ashland Productions - 2019 22%
Andy Horka - MAMMA MIA - Ordway Center for the Performing Arts - 2018 21%
Theatre Company Of The Decade
Ashland Productions 49%
Theatre Latte Da 32%
The Urban Spectrum Theatre 7%
Vocalist Of The Decade
Sarah Shervey - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Ashland Productions - 2019 23%
JAMES ROCCO - BROADWAY SONGBOOK - Ordway Center for the Performing Arts - 2016 19%
Seth Tychon Steidl - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Ashland Productions - 2019 16%
From This Author BWW
- Two Weeks Left To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Tampa Awards!
- Two Weeks Left To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Berkshires Awards!
- Announcing Stage Door - Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars!
- Just 3 Weeks To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld West Virginia Awards!
- Just 3 Weeks To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Awards!
- Just 3 Weeks To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Vermont Awards!