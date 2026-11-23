"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Trademark Theater Names Ryan Manning Managing Director for Tenth Anniversary Season
Manning will assume the role in December, with a month-long transition alongside outgoing Managing Director Merritt Rodriguez.
Trademark Theater has announced Ryan Manning as its new Managing Director. Manning will officially step into the role on December 1, 2026, beginning a month-long transition alongside outgoing Managing Director Merritt Rodriguez, whose final day will be December 31.
Manning recently relocated to Minnesota from Austin, Texas, where he served as Director of Afterschool Programs for Creative Action, an Austin-based nonprofit empowering young people through high-quality, culturally relevant arts education. His work at Creative Action centered on connecting young people and local communities through the arts, building meaningful programming, and supporting the professional teaching artists who bring those experiences to life.
'After a thorough search for our next Managing Director, I am thrilled to welcome Ryan into the position,' says Tyler Michaels King, Founder and Artistic Director of Trademark Theater. 'His experience leading arts-based programs that served local communities in Austin made him a standout candidate. In addition, his thoughtful, kind demeanor and proven leadership abilities made it clear he was the right person for Trademark. I am eager to partner with him as we continue to grow our small-but-mighty organization and create even more opportunities for artists and their new works in the Twin Cities.'
Manning shares his excitement about joining Trademark Theater:
'I am so honored and excited to step into the role of Managing Director at Trademark Theater! I believe that theater has the power to bring people together, broaden perspectives, and change lives. I look forward to working alongside Tyler and the rest of the amazing team at Trademark to support the company's continued growth and further their mission of cultivating new works by emerging artists.'
Manning joins Trademark at a particularly exciting moment in the company's history. Now in its tenth anniversary season, Trademark Theater has spent a decade creating, developing, and producing new works of theater in the Twin Cities, championing daring artists and bringing bold new stories to adventurous audiences. His appointment marks an important step forward as the company looks ahead to enter its second decade of artistic growth and impact.
For more information about Trademark Theater and its tenth anniversary season, visit trademarktheater.org.
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