Theater Latté Da's ALL IS CALM: THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE OF 1914 Cast Unveiled

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Theater Latté Da has announced full casting for the return production of All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914. Preview performances begin on November 24, 2026, with Opening Night scheduled for November 27, 2026, and running until December 27, 2026, at the historic Ritz Theater, 345 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis, the permanent home of Theater Latté Da.

The complete cast includes Sasha Andreev (Falsettos, Steerage Song, Ragtime, All Is Calm, Twelve Angry Men), Phinehas Bynum (All Is Calm, Christmas at the Local, Candide, Passion), Benjamin Dutcher (All Is Calm, La Bohème, Johnny Skeeky, Sweeney Todd), Daniel Greco (Five Points, All Is Calm), Bradley Greenwald (My Ántonia, La Bohème, Johnny Skeeky, Twelve Angry Men, Christmas At The Local, Passion), Ben Johnson (All Is Calm), Riley McNutt (Ragtime, 6 Degrees of Separation, All Is Calm, Twelve Angry Men, A Little Night Music), Rodolfo Nieto (Hello, Dolly!, Man of La Mancha, Assassins, A Little Night Music, All Is Calm, Passion), James Ramlet (Oliver, All Is Calm, Sweeney Todd, C., Ragtime) and Andrew Wilkowske (All Is Calm).

'All Is Calm is part of the fabric of Latté Da,' states Latté Da Artistic Director, Justin Lucero. 'It has given us an extraordinary wealth of memories over the years, while remaining one of the most lyrical, ambitious, and uniquely theatrical expressions of the kind of music-theater this company exists to make. I'm especially thrilled to welcome Peter Back to direct the work he created and to invite both longtime audiences and those encountering All Is Calm for the first time to experience why it has meant so much to so many.'

Created by Theater Latté Da's Founding Artistic Director Peter Rothstein, the production, which combines period songs and firsthand accounts of a remarkable historical event, has become a beloved holiday classic. The a capella production is brought to life by a cast of 10 actor-singers and beautifully blends iconic World War I-era tunes, trench songs, medieval ballads and Christmas carols from England, Wales, France, Belgium and Germany. The production features vocal arrangements by Erick Lichte and Timothy C. Takach with texts written by more than 30 World War I figures. This moving ode to peace is directed by Rothstein, with music direction by Lara Bolton. New to Minnesota audiences will be projections designed by Greg Emetaz, which Rothstein incorporated into the production for recent runs at Asolo Repertory Theatre in Sarasota, FL.

All Is Calm brings founding artistic director Peter Rothstein home to direct this unforgettable, music-driven act of remembrance—one that has moved audiences for almost two decades with its quiet power and authenticity. On a cold Christmas Eve along the Western Front, as soldiers sat on opposite sides of the battlefield, something extraordinary happened. The guns fell silent. Emerging into no-man's-land, enemies met not with violence, but with song. Drawn from letters, diaries and firsthand accounts, this profoundly moving piece is told through stirring harmonies that illuminate a fleeting moment of shared humanity in the midst of war. In a world that feels increasingly polarized and entrenched, this story of soldiers stepping out of their trenches to sing together offers not naïve sentimentality, but radical empathy and an invitation to rediscover the light that can emerge even in the darkest of times.

'We haven't even reached November, and already more than 60% of all available seats for All Is Calm have been sold, with several performances essentially sold out,' said Lucero. 'It's a remarkable testament to just how eagerly our audiences have awaited the return of this beloved, homegrown masterpiece. I'm especially excited for those who will encounter this extraordinary work for the first time, as well as those returning to experience it anew with our stunning new visual elements. I encourage everyone hoping to join us to secure their seats soon. This is a limited holiday engagement, with no possibility of extending the run, and tickets are going fast!'

Theater Latté Da's 2026/27 season invites audiences to engage with the complexities of the present moment through five powerful works that challenge silence, celebrate resilience, and honor the transformative power of shared experience. Following All Is Calm, the lineup continues with Justin Huertas's indie-rock musical Lizard Boy in a Midwest premiere that transforms comic book mythology into a heartfelt tale of queer self-acceptance. The season also features the world premiere of She's Come Undone, adapting Wally Lamb's bestselling novel into a sweeping journey of trauma and healing, and closes with a collaboration with the University of Minnesota on the Tony Award-winning Spring Awakening, which, through its electrifying rock score, examines the volatile coming-of-age experiences of youth in a repressive society. Together, these productions form a season of curiosity, conviction and care, reminding us that theater is not just a reflection of who we are, but a catalyst for who we might become.

CAST (ALPHABETICAL ORDER)

CREATIVE TEAM

KEY DATES (COMPLETE LIST AT WWW.LATTEDA.ORG)

Previews – November 24 & 25, 7:30 PM

Opening Night – November 27, 7:30 PM

Open Captioned – December 18 & 19, 7:30 PM; December 19 & 20, 2:00 PM

American Sign Language & Audio Described – December 17, 7:30 PM

Ritz Club Revels Event - following December 4, 7:30 PM performance

POST-SHOW TALKBACKS

Thursday, 7:30 PM: December 3, 10 & 17

Sunday, 2:00 PM: November 29; December 6, 13 & 20

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