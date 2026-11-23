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The 2024 Tony Award-winner for Best Musical, The Outsiders, based on the seminal novel by S.E. Hinton and Francis Ford Coppola’s landmark motion picture, is making its Minneapolis debut Tuesday, March 9 to Sunday, March 14, 2027 at the historic Orpheum Theatre (910 Hennepin Ave.) as part of the 2026-2027 Broadway on Hennepin Series.

Tickets for The Outsiders go on sale at HennepinArts.org on Friday, Dec. 4 at 10 a.m. CST. For reservations for groups of 10 or more, please visit minneapolis.broadway.com/groups.

Show dates are Tuesday, March 9 to Sunday, March 14, 2027 at the historic Orpheum Theatre. Performance times are Tuesday to Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 2 and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 1 and 6:30 p.m.

Performance schedule, prices and cast are subject to change without notice.

In Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967, Ponyboy Curtis, his best friend Johnny Cade and their Greaser family of ‘outsiders’ battle with their affluent rivals, the Socs. The Outsiders navigates the complexities of self-discovery as the Greasers dream about who they want to become in a world that may never accept them. With a dynamic original score, The Outsiders is a story of friendship, family, belonging…and the realization that there is still “lots of good in the world.”

The winner of four 2024 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, The Outsiders features a book by Tony Award nominee Adam Rapp with Tony Award winner Justin Levine, music and lyrics by Tony Award nominees Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay & Zach Chance) and Justin Levine, music supervision, orchestration & arrangements by Justin Levine, choreography by Tony Award nominees Rick Kuperman & Jeff Kuperman and is directed by Tony Award winner Danya Taymor.

The race is on for the Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 SOMETHING ROTTEN Northern Starz Center for Performing Arts 12% 2 DISNEY'S NEWSIES Children's Performing Arts 8% 3 JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Northern Lakes Arts Assoc. 7% 4 THE ADDAMS FAMILY Off Broadway Musical Theatre 7% 5 GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Theater Latté Da 6% Best Play 1 A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Orthogonal Productions 12% 2 THE GLASS MENAGERIE Theater Latté Da 11% 3 INDECENT Theater Latté Da 9% 4 ROMEO & JULIET: LOVE IS ALL YOU NEED Triple Threat Entertainment 6% 5 THE GIVER Open Window Theatre 6% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Northern Starz Center for Performing Arts 13% 2 Theater Latté Da 11% 3 Northern Lakes Arts Assoc. 10% 4 Buffalo Community Theatre 8% 5 Children's Performing Arts 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Webster Ford - THE ADDAMS FAMILY Off Broadway Musical Theatre 12% 2 Jordy Anderson - SOMETHING ROTTEN Northern Starz Center for Performing Arts 11% 3 Dominic Schiro - GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Theater Latté Da 8% 4 Hailey Vines - DISNEY'S NEWSIES FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato 6% 5 Leo Fay - DISNEY'S NEWSIES Children's Performing Arts 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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