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The National Tour of Meredith Willson's THE MUSIC MAN is coming to the Ordway with 24 performances December 8 – 27, 2026. This new production is helmed by director Matt Lenz. Joshua Bergasse, Emmy Award winner, Tony Award nominee, and choreographer, created all new dances for the production.

Fast-talking salesman Harold Hill gets his heart stolen by the town librarian. Meredith Willson's six-time, Tony Award-winning musical comedy THE MUSIC MAN follows the fast-talking traveling salesman as he cons the people of River City, Iowa, into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys' band that he vows to organize – this, despite the fact that he doesn't know a trombone from a treble clef. His plans to skip town with the cash are foiled when he falls for Marian, the librarian, who transforms him into a respectable citizen by curtain's fall.

THE MUSIC MAN features songs such as “Seventy-Six Trombones,” “Ya Got Trouble,” “Till There Was You,” “Pick-a-Little” and “Gary, Indiana.” THE MUSIC MAN stars Elliott Andrews as Harold Hill, joined by Elizabeth D'Aiuto as Marian Paroo, Dylan Patterson as Winthrop Paroo, Savannah Stevenson as Mrs. Paroo, and Paul Urriola as Marcellus Washburn.

The race is on for the Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 SOMETHING ROTTEN Northern Starz Center for Performing Arts 12% 2 DISNEY'S NEWSIES Children's Performing Arts 8% 3 JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Northern Lakes Arts Assoc. 7% 4 THE ADDAMS FAMILY Off Broadway Musical Theatre 7% 5 DISNEY'S NEWSIES FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato 6% Best Play 1 A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Orthogonal Productions 11% 2 INDECENT Theater Latté Da 9% 3 THE GLASS MENAGERIE Theater Latté Da 8% 4 THE GIVER Open Window Theatre 7% 5 ROMEO & JULIET: LOVE IS ALL YOU NEED Triple Threat Entertainment 7% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Northern Starz Center for Performing Arts 14% 2 Northern Lakes Arts Assoc. 11% 3 Theater Latté Da 9% 4 Buffalo Community Theatre 9% 5 Ashland Productions 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Webster Ford - THE ADDAMS FAMILY Off Broadway Musical Theatre 12% 2 Jordy Anderson - SOMETHING ROTTEN Northern Starz Center for Performing Arts 11% 3 Dominic Schiro - GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Theater Latté Da 7% 4 Hailey Vines - DISNEY'S NEWSIES FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato 6% 5 Leo Fay - DISNEY'S NEWSIES Children's Performing Arts 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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