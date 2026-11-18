"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
THE MUSIC MAN National Tour to Play the Ordway in December
Performances will run December 8 – 27, 2026.
The National Tour of Meredith Willson's THE MUSIC MAN is coming to the Ordway with 24 performances December 8 – 27, 2026. This new production is helmed by director Matt Lenz. Joshua Bergasse, Emmy Award winner, Tony Award nominee, and choreographer, created all new dances for the production.
Fast-talking salesman Harold Hill gets his heart stolen by the town librarian. Meredith Willson's six-time, Tony Award-winning musical comedy THE MUSIC MAN follows the fast-talking traveling salesman as he cons the people of River City, Iowa, into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys' band that he vows to organize – this, despite the fact that he doesn't know a trombone from a treble clef. His plans to skip town with the cash are foiled when he falls for Marian, the librarian, who transforms him into a respectable citizen by curtain's fall.
THE MUSIC MAN features songs such as “Seventy-Six Trombones,” “Ya Got Trouble,” “Till There Was You,” “Pick-a-Little” and “Gary, Indiana.” THE MUSIC MAN stars Elliott Andrews as Harold Hill, joined by Elizabeth D'Aiuto as Marian Paroo, Dylan Patterson as Winthrop Paroo, Savannah Stevenson as Mrs. Paroo, and Paul Urriola as Marcellus Washburn.
Completing the cast are Joshua Pierre Moore, Addie Jaymes, Rose Messenger, Brian Doolittle González, Patrick Blashill, Whitney Daniels, Alexi Ishida, Matthew Wautier-Rodriguez, Craig First, Charles Antenen, Emmanuelle Zeesman, Madison Sheward, Shae Reynolds, Hannah Rose Kidwell, and Brayton Wilds.
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