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The Flint Hills Family Festival, presented by the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts, will return to downtown Saint Paul June 4 and 5, 2027. The annual festival features family-friendly headliners including KOO KOO, Step Afrika!, and NOOMA, an opera for babies, inside the Ordway. All outdoor activities and performances are free, and most indoor performances are $8 per ticket.

Minnesota duo KOO KOO will perform hits including “Get Yo Body Moving,” “Pop See Ko,” and “Dinosaur Stomp.” The duo is a mainstay on GoNoodle, hosts a YouTube show titled “Oh Yeah, Heck Yeah,” and has appeared on America's Got Talent (“Glitter”) and collaborated with Explore Minnesota (“Ope”).

Step Afrika! specializes in the art form of stepping and is one of the top 10 African American dance companies in the U.S. Step Afrika! will present its signature performance, The Evolution Tour, on Friday evening, followed by two shorter, interactive, all-ages shows on Saturday.

On Friday night, Step Afrika!'s The Evolution Tour will combine step choreography with music from a live DJ. The production explores the evolution of stepping, blending tradition with innovation.

On Saturday, the company's interactive show for all ages, titled Stepping with Step Afrika!, offers audiences the opportunity to experience and practice the percussive dance form. The performance incorporates songs, storytelling, humor, and audience participation.

NOOMA, an opera for babies presented by the Ordway and Minnesota Opera, takes place in a vocal circus where sounds, words, gestures, and objects are offered, mimicked, and transformed. Young audience members are invited to move and interact freely with the performers.

One of the largest and longest-standing events of its kind in the country, the festival has welcomed more than one million people since its inception in 2001. The festival is made possible through a 26-year partnership between the Ordway and Flint Hills Resources.

Free activities and performances

Attendees of the Flint Hills Family Festival will enjoy free entertainment outside of the Ordway, including interactive art activities hosted by Twin Cities organizations, outdoor music and dance shows, face painting, magicians and balloon artists, and much more.

Low-cost options inside the Ordway throughout the weekend

Step Afrika!'s The Evolution Tour, on Friday, June 4 at 7 p.m. (tickets $38-69)

Step Afrika!, Stepping with Step Afrika, on Saturday, June 5, all tickets are $8.

KOO KOO On Saturday, June 5, all tickets are $8.

The fan-favorite opera for babies NOOMA. All tickets are $8 each.

The race is on for the Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 SOMETHING ROTTEN Northern Starz Center for Performing Arts 12% 2 DISNEY'S NEWSIES Children's Performing Arts 8% 3 JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Northern Lakes Arts Assoc. 7% 4 DISNEY'S NEWSIES FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato 7% 5 THE ADDAMS FAMILY Off Broadway Musical Theatre 7% Best Play 1 A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Orthogonal Productions 11% 2 INDECENT Theater Latté Da 9% 3 THE GLASS MENAGERIE Theater Latté Da 8% 4 THE GIVER Open Window Theatre 7% 5 ROMEO & JULIET: LOVE IS ALL YOU NEED Triple Threat Entertainment 7% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Northern Starz Center for Performing Arts 14% 2 Northern Lakes Arts Assoc. 11% 3 Theater Latté Da 9% 4 Buffalo Community Theatre 9% 5 Ashland Productions 6% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Webster Ford - THE ADDAMS FAMILY Off Broadway Musical Theatre 11% 2 Jordy Anderson - SOMETHING ROTTEN Northern Starz Center for Performing Arts 11% 3 Dominic Schiro - GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Theater Latté Da 7% 4 Hailey Vines - DISNEY'S NEWSIES FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato 7% 5 Leo Fay - DISNEY'S NEWSIES Children's Performing Arts 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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