"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Step Afrika! and More to Headline The Ordway's 26th Annual Flint Hills Family Festival in Saint Paul
The festival also includes an Opera for Babies performance inside the Ordway.
The Flint Hills Family Festival, presented by the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts, will return to downtown Saint Paul June 4 and 5, 2027. The annual festival features family-friendly headliners including KOO KOO, Step Afrika!, and NOOMA, an opera for babies, inside the Ordway. All outdoor activities and performances are free, and most indoor performances are $8 per ticket.
Minnesota duo KOO KOO will perform hits including “Get Yo Body Moving,” “Pop See Ko,” and “Dinosaur Stomp.” The duo is a mainstay on GoNoodle, hosts a YouTube show titled “Oh Yeah, Heck Yeah,” and has appeared on America's Got Talent (“Glitter”) and collaborated with Explore Minnesota (“Ope”).
Step Afrika! specializes in the art form of stepping and is one of the top 10 African American dance companies in the U.S. Step Afrika! will present its signature performance, The Evolution Tour, on Friday evening, followed by two shorter, interactive, all-ages shows on Saturday.
On Friday night, Step Afrika!'s The Evolution Tour will combine step choreography with music from a live DJ. The production explores the evolution of stepping, blending tradition with innovation.
On Saturday, the company's interactive show for all ages, titled Stepping with Step Afrika!, offers audiences the opportunity to experience and practice the percussive dance form. The performance incorporates songs, storytelling, humor, and audience participation.
NOOMA, an opera for babies presented by the Ordway and Minnesota Opera, takes place in a vocal circus where sounds, words, gestures, and objects are offered, mimicked, and transformed. Young audience members are invited to move and interact freely with the performers.
One of the largest and longest-standing events of its kind in the country, the festival has welcomed more than one million people since its inception in 2001. The festival is made possible through a 26-year partnership between the Ordway and Flint Hills Resources.
Free activities and performances
Attendees of the Flint Hills Family Festival will enjoy free entertainment outside of the Ordway, including interactive art activities hosted by Twin Cities organizations, outdoor music and dance shows, face painting, magicians and balloon artists, and much more.
Low-cost options inside the Ordway throughout the weekend
Step Afrika!'s The Evolution Tour, on Friday, June 4 at 7 p.m. (tickets $38-69)
Step Afrika!, Stepping with Step Afrika, on Saturday, June 5, all tickets are $8.
KOO KOO On Saturday, June 5, all tickets are $8.
The fan-favorite opera for babies NOOMA. All tickets are $8 each.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode
|
The Music Man
Ordway Center for the Performing Arts (12/08-12/27) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|
Dragons Love Tacos 2: The (Mu)Sequel
Stages Theatre Company (1/22-2/21)
|
Chicka Chicka Boom Boom: The Musical
Children’s Theatre Company (1/12-2/07)
|
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical
Stages Theatre Company (11/20-12/27)
|
Brave New Workshop's The Little Bummer Boy
Dudley Riggs Theatre (11/12-1/16)
|
WE WON'T PAY, WE WON'T PAY
Mixed Blood Theatre (10/30-11/22)
|
The Who's Tommy
Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis (3/30-4/04)
|
Brandi Carlile: Burn the Setlist (The All Request Tour)
State (11/17-11/18)
|
Waitress
Ordway Center for the Performing Arts (6/15-6/20)
|
The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley
Commonweal Theatre Company (11/07-12/21)