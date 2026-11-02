Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Review: YOU ARE THE REASON TOUR at Target Center Minneapolis
This concert was on November 2, 2026
Sombr brought his You Are the Reason Tour to Minneapolis' Target Center on November 1, giving fans a night of music, great visuals, and plenty of singalong moments.
The 21-year-old singer-songwriter, whose real name is Shane Boose, has quickly gained popularity with songs about relationships, heartbreak, and young love. His growing fan base was out in full force Sunday night.
Opening the evening were Hannah Jadagu and The Last Dinner Party. Both acts brought their own style to the stage and warmed up the crowd ahead of Sombr's performance. The Last Dinner Party stood out with their theatrical approach, musical style, and memorable outfits.
Sombr opened his set with "we never dated," setting the tone for the evening. The stage featured a New York City-inspired backdrop with apartment buildings, fire escapes, and windows. The lighting was another standout, with different colors and effects throughout the show that added to the look of each performance.
Sombr also brought plenty of personality to the stage. His outfits were a highlight, and he made several wardrobe choices that fit the overall style of the show. Between dancing, jumping, and moving around the stage, he kept the audience engaged throughout the evening.
The setlist included several fan favorites, including "perfume," "Homewrecker," "undressed," and "do i ever cross your mind." The crowd was especially enthusiastic during the songs they knew best, singing along and showing their excitement throughout the performance.
A video featuring fans sharing what Sombr's music means to them added a personal moment to the show. It was a nice reminder of the connection he has built with his audience and the impact his music has had on listeners.
As the evening came to a close, "back to friends" brought one of the biggest audience reactions of the night. He followed it with "12 to 12," which had fans singing along. Sombr then performed "12 to 12" a second time, encouraging everyone to put their phones away and enjoy the moment.
Sombr's Minneapolis stop was a fun night for fans and a chance to see how much his career has grown. With his catchy songs, distinctive style, and an entertaining stage production, he gave Target Center an evening worth remembering.
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