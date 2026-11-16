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When grocery prices get out of control, how far would you go to fight back? That's the question at the center of Frank Theatre's We Won't Pay, We Won't Pay!, a comedy that takes an everyday frustration and turns it into an evening of outrageous situations, unexpected twists, and plenty of laughs.

Playing at Mixed Blood Theatre in Minneapolis, Dario Fo's comedy follows Antonia (Kimberly Richardson), who joins a group of frustrated shoppers at a supermarket where prices have become too much to bear. Rather than walk away empty-handed, the women take groceries without paying. The trouble begins when Antonia brings her unexpected haul home and tries to keep her husband, Giovanni (Randy Reyes), from discovering what happened. With the help of her friend Margherita (Maggie D'Ambrose), she comes up with increasingly elaborate explanations, but keeping the truth hidden proves easier said than done.

Kimberly Richardson is a standout as Antonia, bringing plenty of personality, energy, and comedic timing to the role. She handles the increasingly ridiculous circumstances with an entertaining mix of confidence and desperation. Randy Reyes provides a great contrast as Giovanni, while Maggie D'Ambrose adds to the fun as Margherita. Corey DiNardo brings additional laughs as Luigi, and Maria Asp showcases her versatility in several roles, including a police sergeant, state trooper, undertaker, and Giovanni's father. Ben Qualley rounds out the ensemble.

Under the direction of Wendy Knox, the production embraces the physical comedy and escalating misunderstandings that make Fo's writing so entertaining. The cast works together to keep the action moving, building one ridiculous situation on top of another. Sarah Harris' scenic design, along with Lily Turner's costumes, Tony Stoeri's lighting, Kevin Springer's sound, and Kris Moua's props, help bring the production together.

Originally written by Italian playwright Dario Fo in 1974, We Won't Pay, We Won't Pay! explores economic inequality, rising prices, and the frustrations of working people who feel they can no longer afford everyday necessities. More than fifty years later, those themes remain surprisingly relevant. Anyone who has looked at a grocery receipt lately can probably understand where these characters are coming from.

That's part of what makes this production enjoyable. It takes a subject that can be frustrating in everyday life and finds the humor in it without losing sight of the bigger picture. The situations may be exaggerated, but the frustrations behind them are very real.

If you're looking for a night of comedy that offers more than just a few laughs, Frank Theatre's We Won't Pay, We Won't Pay! is worth adding to your theatre calendar. With an energetic ensemble, plenty of physical humor, and a story that feels relevant today, there's something here for audiences who enjoy comedy with a little social commentary. It's also a reminder that theatre can take serious subjects, make audiences laugh, and leave them with something to think about on the way home.

Photo courtesy of Frank Theatre

The race is on for the Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 SOMETHING ROTTEN Northern Starz Center for Performing Arts 13% 2 DISNEY'S NEWSIES Children's Performing Arts 9% 3 JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Northern Lakes Arts Assoc. 8% 4 DISNEY'S NEWSIES FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato 7% 5 THE ADDAMS FAMILY Off Broadway Musical Theatre 7% Best Play 1 A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Orthogonal Productions 11% 2 INDECENT Theater Latté Da 9% 3 THE GLASS MENAGERIE Theater Latté Da 8% 4 ROMEO & JULIET: LOVE IS ALL YOU NEED Triple Threat Entertainment 7% 5 THE GIVER Open Window Theatre 7% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Northern Starz Center for Performing Arts 14% 2 Northern Lakes Arts Assoc. 11% 3 Theater Latté Da 10% 4 Buffalo Community Theatre 9% 5 Ashland Productions 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Jordy Anderson - SOMETHING ROTTEN Northern Starz Center for Performing Arts 12% 2 Webster Ford - THE ADDAMS FAMILY Off Broadway Musical Theatre 11% 3 Dominic Schiro - GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Theater Latté Da 8% 4 Hailey Vines - DISNEY'S NEWSIES FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato 7% 5 Leo Fay - DISNEY'S NEWSIES Children's Performing Arts 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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