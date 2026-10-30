Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Review: TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres
This production runs now through November 29, 2026
It's easy to get caught up in the daily routine of work, responsibilities, and trying to keep up with everything life throws our way. Sometimes, we need a reminder to slow down and pay attention to the people around us. That's at the heart of Tuesdays with Morrie, now playing at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres.
Based on Mitch Albom's bestselling memoir, the play follows Albom as he reconnects with Morrie Schwartz, his former college professor, years after leaving school. Mitch has built a career as a sports journalist, but his priorities begin to shift when he learns that Morrie is living with ALS. Their weekly visits become an opportunity for the two to reconnect, with Morrie sharing his thoughts on everything from relationships and family to aging and mortality.
Gabriele Angieri plays Morrie, with Ryan London Levin portraying Mitch. Their characters' relationship drives the story, bringing audiences into conversations that explore what we value, how we treat others, and what we hope to leave behind.
Morrie has a different perspective on life than the one Mitch has developed through his career and ambitions. Rather than focusing on money, professional achievements, or what others think of him, Morrie places importance on love, compassion, and human connection. As the visits continue, Mitch begins to reconsider what he has been missing.
The story's appeal comes from how easily its themes translate to everyday life. Most people can relate to putting off a phone call, getting too busy to visit someone, or assuming there will always be another opportunity to spend time together. Morrie's conversations with Mitch encourage us to think about those choices and whether we're giving enough attention to the people who matter.
Although ALS and the realities of facing death are central to the story, Tuesdays with Morrie isn't simply a sad tale. It's also about friendship, the impact of a good teacher, and the ways people can continue to learn from one another throughout their lives. Morrie's relationship with Mitch shows that some of our most important connections can stay with us long after a particular chapter of our lives has ended.
The production is a good choice for audiences who appreciate theatre that explores real-life relationships and gives them something to think about. Those familiar with Albom's book may enjoy revisiting the story onstage, while newcomers can discover why this relationship has resonated with so many readers over the years.
It's also a show that could make for a memorable outing with a parent, friend, or family member. You might find yourselves talking about the people who have influenced your lives, the advice you've carried with you, or the things you want to make more time for.
Ultimately, Tuesdays with Morrie asks a question worth considering: Are we spending our time on the things that matter most to us? It's a simple question, but one that can be easy to overlook when life gets busy.
For anyone looking for a thoughtful production to see this fall, Tuesdays with Morrie is worth considering. Its story offers a chance to step away from the usual routine for a while and reflect on the relationships that make life meaningful.
Photo by Tom Wallace Photography
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