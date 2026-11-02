Review: THREE HOUSES at Theatre Elision

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Theatre Elision brings Dave Malloy's Three Houses to the Twin Cities, a musical that blends fairy-tale characters with stories of family, loneliness, and finding your way through life.

The story follows three characters, Susan, Sadie, and Beckett, who find themselves spending time alone in their homes following the pandemic. As they reflect on their lives, memories of their grandparents become part of their stories. The appearance of the Big Bad Wolf adds another twist, bringing a familiar fairy-tale character into an otherwise unexpected setting.

Christine Wade plays Susan, Sydney Lin plays Sadie, and Emily Hensley plays Beckett. Kyler Chase takes on the role of The Wolf, with Annie Schiferl as Grandmother and Phinehas Bynum as Grandfather.

The musical moves between the stories of its three central characters, exploring relationships, family history, and the experiences that shape us. Dave Malloy, also known for Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 and Octet, has developed a following for his distinctive approach to musical storytelling. Three Houses is another example of his work outside the traditional musical format.

The music features violinist Joshua Dieringer, cellist Cierra Hill, and French horn player Kayla Dvorak Feld.

The creative team includes director and designer Lindsay Fitzgerald, music director Harrison Wade, vocal director Christine Wade, lighting designer and stage manager Laina Grendle, sound designers Andrea Johnson and Lilly Paul, and Costume Designer Cally Ahlin.

Theatre Elision continues to bring contemporary musical theatre to Twin Cities audiences, introducing local theatregoers to works they may not have had the opportunity to experience before.

Photo by Jolie Morehouse Olson

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