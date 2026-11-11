Review: THE YELLOW WALLPAPER at Little Apple Theatre Company

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Some stories stay with us long after we've finished reading them. Charlotte Perkins Gilman's The Yellow Wallpaper is one of those stories. First published in 1892, it remains a powerful examination of women's mental health, isolation, and what happens when someone else's judgment takes precedence over your own experiences.

Little Apple Theatre Company brings Gilman's work to the stage in a devised production that follows Jane (Victoria Jones), a woman taken to an old country house by her husband, John (Ian Olson), following the birth of their child. John, a physician, believes that keeping his wife away from the pressures of everyday life will help her recover from what he describes as a temporary nervous condition. Jane, however, finds herself increasingly frustrated by the restrictions placed on her, particularly her confinement to a former nursery covered in yellow wallpaper.

What begins as a dislike of the room's decor gradually becomes something much more disturbing. Through her journal entries, Jane describes the strange patterns she sees in the wallpaper and becomes convinced that a woman is trapped behind it. As her fixation grows, the distinction between what she sees and what others believe becomes increasingly difficult to separate.

Victoria Jones plays Jane, whose circumstances reveal the emotional toll of being constantly dismissed and denied control over her own life. Ian Olson plays John, a husband whose medical authority and confidence in his treatment create another layer of tension. Meghan Voight appears as The Woman, representing the unsettling figure Jane sees within the wallpaper.

Director Grace Barnstead leads the production, with assistance from Karina Hunt and stage management by Remi Remmey. The creative team includes Genevieve Kafka on costumes, Cecilia Blackwood on sound design, Paul Willis, Jr. on set design, and Tinka handling properties.

More than a century after Gilman wrote the story, its subject matter still gives audiences plenty to think about. The relationship between mental health and personal autonomy, the way women's concerns have historically been dismissed, and the consequences of isolation remain relevant today. Jane's experience also raises questions about the power dynamics within marriage and the dangers of assuming that one person always knows what is best for another.

At 90 minutes without an intermission, Little Apple Theatre Company's The Yellow Wallpaper brings a well-known literary work into a theatrical setting. It's a story that encourages audiences to consider not only what is happening to Jane, but why her concerns go unheard in the first place.

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