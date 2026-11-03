Review: THE BURNING UP TOUR: ALL OVER AGAIN at Grand Casino Arena

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There is something about hearing songs you haven't listened to in years that takes you right back to a particular time in your life. That was part of the fun of seeing the Jonas Brothers at Grand Casino Arena on Monday night. Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas brought their The Burning Up Tour: All Over Again to St. Paul, revisiting the music that introduced them to millions of fans while also making room for the songs they've released since reuniting.

The evening started with opening performances by Magnus Ferrell, son of actor Will Ferrell, and Deleasa before the brothers took the stage.

For those who may not know, the Jonas Brothers have connections to musical theatre in addition to their music careers. Nick has appeared in Broadway productions including Les Misérables, Beauty and the Beast and How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. Joe also performed in La Bohème as a child. In 2023, all three brothers appeared together at the Marquis Theatre for their five-night Broadway engagement, Jonas Brothers on Broadway: 5 Albums 5 Nights.

The concert was split into two acts, with the first taking fans back to 2008. The song selection brought together many of the tracks that longtime fans will remember, including "That's Just the Way We Roll," "Hold On," "BB Good," "Goodnight and Goodbye," "Video Girl" and "S.O.S."

The Camp Rock songs were another highlight of the first act. Hearing "Gotta Find You" and "This Is Me" brought back memories of the Disney Channel days, when the brothers were becoming familiar faces to a much younger audience. Nick's performance of "A Little Bit Longer" at the piano offered a change of pace before the group continued with "Year 3000," "Lovebug," "When You Look Me in the Eyes" and "Play My Music."

It wouldn't have been a Jonas Brothers concert without "Burnin' Up," which closed out the first act.

After a 20-minute intermission, the brothers returned for the second act, titled "The After Party." The music shifted to their newer releases and individual projects, including "Backwards," "Love Me to Heaven" and "Waffle House."

There was also an opportunity to hear some of the music outside the group. Joe performed "Cake by the Ocean," a reminder of his time with DNCE, while Nick included his solo hit "Jealous." Kevin also had a moment with "Changing."

The second act continued with "Only Human," "What a Man Gotta Do," "Leave Before You Love Me" and "Sucker."

One of the more interesting parts of the evening was hearing just how different the group's music sounds across the years. The songs from 2008 brought back a particular era of pop music, while the newer material reflected a different stage in the brothers' careers.

For longtime fans, there was plenty to recognize throughout the evening. And for those who may have discovered the Jonas Brothers more recently, the concert offered a look at the music and history behind the group.

After all these years, Kevin, Joe and Nick are still performing together, and there is no shortage of songs for fans to sing along to.

All photos are by Joe Lemke

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