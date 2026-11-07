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Review: SIX CHICK FLICKS at Dudley Riggs Theatre

This production runs now through November 8, 2026

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Review: SIX CHICK FLICKS at Dudley Riggs Theatre

What happens when you take six popular romantic comedies, two performers, and a whole lot of improvisation? You get Six Chick Flicks, now playing at the Dudley Riggs Theatre in Minneapolis.

The show takes on movies like Titanic, Legally Blonde, Pretty Woman, Dirty Dancing, Beaches, and The Notebook. KK Apple and Kerry Ipema bring these familiar stories to the stage, playing multiple characters and finding plenty of ways to make the scenes their own. The chemistry between the two is fantastic. They have a natural rhythm together, and their reactions and timing make even the simplest moments funny.

There were plenty of laughs throughout the performance, including several lines and moments I wasn't expecting. Audience participation added to the experience, and the performers did a great job incorporating those moments into the show. I especially enjoyed the improvisation, including references to other chick flicks that weren't part of the original lineup. You never quite knew what they were going to come up with next.

One of the best things about the production is seeing how much KK Apple and Kerry Ipema can do with just the two of them onstage. They move between characters and scenes with ease, and their ability to play off one another keeps the comedy going. The familiar movie references make it even more enjoyable, especially when you recognize a scene and see the unexpected direction they take it.

Six Chick Flicks is a fun choice for anyone who enjoys these movies and doesn't mind laughing at some of their most memorable moments. The performers have great chemistry, the audience gets to be part of the fun, and there are plenty of surprises along the way. It's an entertaining night at the theatre and well worth checking out.

Photo courtesy of Six Chick Flicks

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