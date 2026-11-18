NEW! Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Minneapolis / St. Paul & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

A musical about two robots falling in love might not be something you would typically expect to see on stage, but Maybe Happy Ending makes it work in the best possible way. The six-time Tony Award-winning musical has arrived at Minneapolis' Orpheum Theatre with a funny, sweet and touching story that offers something a little different from the usual musical theatre experience.

Written by Will Aronson and Hue Park, Maybe Happy Ending takes place in a futuristic Seoul, South Korea. Oliver is a retired Helperbot who spends his days listening to jazz records and taking care of his plant, HwaBoon. When another retired helper robot, Claire, shows up looking for a charger, the two begin an unexpected friendship that soon turns into something more.

While the story may be about robots, the themes are very relatable. Oliver and Claire experience loneliness, friendship, love and the excitement of discovering something new. Their journey is filled with funny moments, unexpected adventures and plenty of heart.

Steven Huynh and Claire Kwon star as Oliver and Claire, and the two make a wonderful pair. Huynh brings an endearing quality to Oliver, while Kwon gives Claire plenty of personality and humor. Their performances make it easy to become invested in their relationship and root for them along the way. Francisco Javier González and James Seol round out the cast, adding to the production's engaging performances.

The music by Will Aronson, with lyrics by Hue Park, is another enjoyable part of the show. The score includes a mix of jazz influences, romantic ballads and contemporary musical theatre. The songs help tell the story and give Oliver and Claire opportunities to express their feelings as their relationship develops.

The staging and visual design are also worth mentioning. The projections, scenery and video elements help create the futuristic setting and take audiences along on Oliver and Claire's adventures. The production makes great use of the stage, and the visual details add plenty to the overall experience.

One of the best things about Maybe Happy Ending is that it takes a somewhat unusual concept and turns it into a story audiences can connect with. It has humor, romance, memorable music and a meaningful message about making connections and being open to what life brings.

If you are looking for something different to see this theatre season, Maybe Happy Ending is worth adding to your list. The performances, music and creative staging make for an enjoyable evening, and its heartwarming story is one that will stay with you. You may not expect a musical about two robots to be such a sweet love story, but that's exactly what makes this production so special. Don't miss it during its Minneapolis engagement at the Orpheum Theatre.

The race is on for the Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 SOMETHING ROTTEN Northern Starz Center for Performing Arts 12% 2 DISNEY'S NEWSIES Children's Performing Arts 8% 3 JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Northern Lakes Arts Assoc. 7% 4 THE ADDAMS FAMILY Off Broadway Musical Theatre 7% 5 DISNEY'S NEWSIES FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato 6% Best Play 1 A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Orthogonal Productions 12% 2 INDECENT Theater Latté Da 9% 3 THE GLASS MENAGERIE Theater Latté Da 8% 4 THE GIVER Open Window Theatre 7% 5 ROMEO & JULIET: LOVE IS ALL YOU NEED Triple Threat Entertainment 7% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Northern Starz Center for Performing Arts 14% 2 Northern Lakes Arts Assoc. 11% 3 Theater Latté Da 9% 4 Buffalo Community Theatre 8% 5 Ashland Productions 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Webster Ford - THE ADDAMS FAMILY Off Broadway Musical Theatre 12% 2 Jordy Anderson - SOMETHING ROTTEN Northern Starz Center for Performing Arts 11% 3 Dominic Schiro - GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Theater Latté Da 7% 4 Hailey Vines - DISNEY'S NEWSIES FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato 6% 5 Leo Fay - DISNEY'S NEWSIES Children's Performing Arts 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone