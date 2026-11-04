Review: MAN TURNED MULE TOUR at Armory Minneapolis

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Orville Peck brought his Man Turned Mule Tour to The Armory on Tuesday night, giving Minneapolis fans an evening of country music, familiar favorites and a few surprises. Known for his deep voice, signature fringe mask and unique style, Peck has never been an artist who fits neatly into one category.

The evening opened with Abbie Callahan before Peck took the stage. Callahan got the night started with her country sound and was a fitting addition to the lineup.

Peck's set included songs from throughout his career, along with selections from his latest album, Mule. Songs including "Big Ol' House," "Already Gone," "The Hurtin' Kind," "Turn to Hate," "Rehab Blues," "Ring the Bell" and "The Curse of the Blackened Eye" showcased the range of his music and his unmistakable baritone.

One of the things that stood out during the evening was how much Peck connected with the audience between songs. He spoke openly about his identity and the LGBTQ+ community, touching on the importance of representation and being comfortable with who you are. As an openly gay artist in country music, Peck has become an important voice for LGBTQ+ visibility in a genre where that representation has historically been limited. His willingness to talk about those experiences made the evening feel personal.

Peck also brought a little Broadway to Minneapolis. In 2025, he made his Broadway debut playing the Emcee in the revival of Cabaret at the August Wilson Theatre in New York. Fans got to hear that side of his career when he performed "Maybe This Time" from the musical. It was a welcome change of pace and a great opportunity to hear him take on a song outside his usual country repertoire.

There was also a special hometown connection when Minneapolis duo The Cactus Blossoms joined Peck onstage to perform a song together. Having a local act share the stage with him was a nice surprise for the Minneapolis audience.

Other songs throughout the night included "Lafayette," "Legends Never Die," "C'mon Baby, Cry," "Queen of the Rodeo" and "Cowboys Are Frequently, Secretly Fond of Each Other." He also performed "Daytona Sand" before returning for an encore featuring "Dead of Night" and "Too Little, Too Late."

Between his music, Broadway experience and openness about his identity, Peck offers something different from what audiences might expect from a country music performer. Tuesday night's show was a reminder that country music has room for different voices, experiences and perspectives.

For Minneapolis fans, having The Cactus Blossoms join him onstage made the evening even more special. It was a fun night at The Armory and another opportunity to see an artist who continues to do things his own way.

All photos by Jared Fessler

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