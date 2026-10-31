Review: LET’S GO FAR TOUR at Fine Line Minneapolis

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Phillip Phillips brought his Let's Go Far tour to Fine Line in Minneapolis on Friday, October 30, for a night of great music and plenty of surprises. Known for his raspy vocals, guitar-driven sound, and blend of folk and rock, Phillips has a style that feels distinctly his own. The intimate venue offered fans a chance to experience his music up close while enjoying a mix of familiar favorites and unexpected moments.

Opening the evening was Katie Lynne Sharbaugh, who kicked off the night before Phillips took the stage. Opening acts are a great opportunity to discover new music, and Sharbaugh helped get the evening underway. With the crowd ready for the headliner, Phillips delivered the kind of music that has kept fans coming back throughout his career.

Phillips has an impressive collection of songs, including “Home,” “Gone, Gone, Gone,” and “Raging Fire.” His combination of soulful vocals, acoustic guitar, and rock influences gives his music a sound all its own. Hearing these songs live is a reminder of how a great melody and heartfelt lyrics can stay with you long after the music ends.

One of the fun surprises of the night was Phillips' cover of Michael Jackson's “Thriller,” giving the Minneapolis audience a different side of his musical personality. He also performed “The Way It Is,” originally recorded by Bruce Hornsby & the Range. Taking on well-known songs from other artists added variety to the set and gave fans something unexpected alongside his own material. His touring band helped bring the music to life, with Jared Alexander on bass and trumpet, Evan Scott Penza on guitar, Bobby Steinfeld on keyboards, and Vincent Williams on drums; however, this lineup still needs confirmation for the Minneapolis performance.

The Let's Go Far tour shows that Phillips continues to make music while keeping the songs that first connected him with fans part of his live performances. Between his recognizable voice, memorable songwriting, and unexpected cover choices, the Minneapolis concert offered a mix of familiar sounds and new surprises. For fans who enjoy folk-rock with a soulful edge, Phillips' stop at Fine Line was a chance to spend an evening with an artist who continues to do things his own way.

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