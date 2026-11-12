Review: FUTURE IS VINTAGE WORLD TOUR at State Theatre Minneapolis

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There's no shortage of ways to enjoy live music, but Postmodern Jukebox offers something a little different. Bringing its Future Is Vintage World Tour to Minneapolis' historic State Theatre on Wednesday evening, Scott Bradlee's musical collective gave familiar songs a fresh twist with vintage-inspired arrangements, impressive vocal performances and plenty of theatrical entertainment.

The concept behind Postmodern Jukebox is one that continues to appeal to audiences around the world. Taking recognizable songs from today's music and reworking them in the styles of earlier decades, the group creates an entirely different listening experience. Pop hits become jazz numbers, contemporary favorites get a swing makeover, and songs audiences have heard countless times suddenly sound like they belong in another era.

The evening featured vocalists Beda Spindola, Tori Holub and Eva Mikhailovna, with Rogelio Douglas Jr. serving as the evening's host and master of ceremonies. Douglas also joined the other performers onstage to showcase his vocal talents.

The performers brought some impressive theater experience to the production. Spindola appeared as Millie in the North American national tour of Alicia Keys' Broadway musical Hell's Kitchen. Douglas has appeared on Broadway in In the Heights, serving as a swing and understudy for Benny, as well as Disney's The Little Mermaid, where he portrayed Sebastian. His Broadway background and experience as a performer made him a welcome presence as the evening's host.

There was also a special local connection for Minneapolis audiences with Tori Holub, a Twin Cities native. Having a local performer as part of the touring ensemble made this stop particularly special. Holub is also featured on Postmodern Jukebox's 1970s-inspired cover of Sabrina Carpenter's "Please Please Please."

Rounding out the featured vocalists was Eva Mikhailovna, a singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist whose talents extend beyond singing to instruments including guitar, ukulele and accordion.

A big part of the fun of Postmodern Jukebox is hearing how dramatically a song can change with a different arrangement. The musical creativity behind these performances gives audiences an opportunity to hear familiar material in a completely new way. It's also a showcase for the musicians and vocalists, who bring their own personalities and talents to each interpretation.

The theatrical presentation is another reason the production stands out. With its vintage-inspired styling, talented ensemble and variety-show atmosphere, the concert offers more than a traditional night of music. There is a strong appreciation for the entertainment styles of the past, while still making room for the songs and artists that define today's music.

The State Theatre was a fitting venue for the occasion. Its beautiful historic interior complemented the vintage atmosphere of the production, making it an ideal setting for an evening celebrating music from different generations.

Whether you're a longtime fan of jazz and swing, a musical theater enthusiast, or someone who simply enjoys hearing familiar songs performed differently, Postmodern Jukebox offers a fun night out. The combination of talented performers, creative arrangements and theatrical presentation makes this a show worth adding to your concert calendar.

Future Is Vintage is a reminder that great music can cross generations, and sometimes hearing an old favorite in a completely different style is all the reason you need to fall in love with it all over again.

All photos by Jared Fessler

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