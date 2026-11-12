My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Review: EVERYWHERE AND BACK AGAIN TOUR at First Avenue
This concert was on November 11, 2026
For fans who grew up with early-2000s pop and rock, Michelle Branch’s music has a way of bringing back memories. With hits like “Everywhere,” “All You Wanted,” and “Goodbye to You,” Branch helped define an era of radio-friendly pop-rock, pairing catchy melodies with honest songwriting. On Wednesday night, she brought that catalog to First Avenue as part of her Everywhere and Back Again Tour.
Branch has always had a sound that feels distinctly her own, blending pop, rock, and acoustic influences with a voice that remains instantly recognizable. Her songs balance infectious hooks with personal lyrics, giving them a staying power that extends well beyond their original release dates.
Her career has included several memorable chapters. In addition to her solo success, Branch collaborated with Santana on the Grammy-winning hit “The Game of Love.” She also explored country music as one half of The Wreckers alongside Jessica Harp, earning another wave of fans with songs like “Leave the Pieces” and “Tennessee.” The tour provides an opportunity to celebrate the different musical directions she has taken throughout her career.
What makes Branch’s music especially memorable is how closely it connects to different moments in people's lives. Whether listeners discovered her through her debut album The Spirit Room or followed her through later releases and projects, there is something familiar about hearing these songs again. Tracks like “Everywhere,” “All You Wanted,” and “Are You Happy Now?” remain an important part of the early-2000s pop-rock soundtrack.
Josie Edwards opened the evening, setting the stage for Branch’s performance.
First Avenue was a fitting venue for the show. With its rich musical history and intimate atmosphere, it provided an ideal setting for an artist whose songs have remained part of the soundtrack for so many listeners.
Branch’s Everywhere and Back Again Tour is a celebration of a career filled with memorable songs and musical evolution. For longtime fans, it is an opportunity to revisit the music that first introduced them to her. For anyone who enjoys pop-rock with strong melodies and thoughtful songwriting, Michelle Branch is an artist worth experiencing live.
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