"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Review: DOUBLE INDUMBNITY at Amsterdam Bar & Hall
This production was on November 18, 2026
If you're looking for a show that's funny, entertaining, and celebrates being unapologetically yourself, Double InDUMBnity delivers. John Coons and Jonah Wheeler brought plenty of laughs, clever songs, and queer joy to Amsterdam Bar & Hall in St. Paul, creating an evening that felt welcoming, fun, and full of personality.
The two have great chemistry, and it's obvious they enjoy performing together. Their banter, timing, and ability to play off one another make the show that much more entertaining. Jonah on piano, the two singing together, and the cleverness of the songs were some of the highlights. The songs are funny, creative, and genuinely enjoyable, and there's plenty to laugh about throughout the evening.
The storytelling in between the songs was just as good. Their stories and conversations added another layer to the show, giving the audience a glimpse into their personalities while keeping the humor going. Those moments felt genuine and made the entire performance even more enjoyable.
What really stood out was how the show embraces being queer and celebrates authenticity. It's a space where you can be yourself, laugh, and celebrate individuality without apology. There's a lot of humor in the show, but there's also a sense of community and warmth that makes it feel like everyone is welcome.
Whether you're part of the LGBTQ+ community or simply looking for a fun night out with great music, funny songs, and two performers who have fantastic chemistry, Double InDUMBnity is worth seeing. It's the kind of show that reminds you not to take life too seriously, to embrace who you are, and to make room for a little more laughter.
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