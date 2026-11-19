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If you're looking for a show that's funny, entertaining, and celebrates being unapologetically yourself, Double InDUMBnity delivers. John Coons and Jonah Wheeler brought plenty of laughs, clever songs, and queer joy to Amsterdam Bar & Hall in St. Paul, creating an evening that felt welcoming, fun, and full of personality.

The two have great chemistry, and it's obvious they enjoy performing together. Their banter, timing, and ability to play off one another make the show that much more entertaining. Jonah on piano, the two singing together, and the cleverness of the songs were some of the highlights. The songs are funny, creative, and genuinely enjoyable, and there's plenty to laugh about throughout the evening.

The storytelling in between the songs was just as good. Their stories and conversations added another layer to the show, giving the audience a glimpse into their personalities while keeping the humor going. Those moments felt genuine and made the entire performance even more enjoyable.

What really stood out was how the show embraces being queer and celebrates authenticity. It's a space where you can be yourself, laugh, and celebrate individuality without apology. There's a lot of humor in the show, but there's also a sense of community and warmth that makes it feel like everyone is welcome.

Whether you're part of the LGBTQ+ community or simply looking for a fun night out with great music, funny songs, and two performers who have fantastic chemistry, Double InDUMBnity is worth seeing. It's the kind of show that reminds you not to take life too seriously, to embrace who you are, and to make room for a little more laughter.

The race is on for the Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 SOMETHING ROTTEN Northern Starz Center for Performing Arts 12% 2 DISNEY'S NEWSIES Children's Performing Arts 8% 3 JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Northern Lakes Arts Assoc. 7% 4 THE ADDAMS FAMILY Off Broadway Musical Theatre 7% 5 DISNEY'S NEWSIES FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato 6% Best Play 1 A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Orthogonal Productions 13% 2 INDECENT Theater Latté Da 9% 3 THE GLASS MENAGERIE Theater Latté Da 8% 4 THE GIVER Open Window Theatre 7% 5 ROMEO & JULIET: LOVE IS ALL YOU NEED Triple Threat Entertainment 7% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Northern Starz Center for Performing Arts 14% 2 Northern Lakes Arts Assoc. 10% 3 Theater Latté Da 10% 4 Buffalo Community Theatre 8% 5 Ashland Productions 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Webster Ford - THE ADDAMS FAMILY Off Broadway Musical Theatre 12% 2 Jordy Anderson - SOMETHING ROTTEN Northern Starz Center for Performing Arts 11% 3 Dominic Schiro - GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Theater Latté Da 7% 4 Hailey Vines - DISNEY'S NEWSIES FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato 6% 5 Leo Fay - DISNEY'S NEWSIES Children's Performing Arts 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

More on Amsterdam Bar & Hall Recent Articles Interview: Jonah Wheeler And John Coons of DOUBLE INDUMBNITY at Amsterdam Bar & Hall

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