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A familiar Christmas story gets a fresh twist in Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol, Dolly Parton’s musical reimagining of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol. Playing the State Theatre in Minneapolis on November 24, 2026, the production brings the story of Ebenezer Scrooge to the Smoky Mountains, blending holiday tradition with Appalachian charm, music, and storytelling.

Set in Depression-era East Tennessee, this version follows Scrooge, a wealthy mining businessman whose greed has left him with little regard for the people around him. When the spirits of Christmas Past, Present, and Future arrive, he is forced to confront his choices and reconsider what truly matters. While the story is familiar, the mountain setting gives it a different feel, adding a distinctly Southern flavor to Dickens’ timeless tale.

Dolly Parton’s music brings a country and folk influence to the production, fitting naturally with the setting and adding warmth to the story. Ken Orman leads the cast as Scrooge, joined by Nicolette Boillotat, Reid Clarke, and the touring ensemble, who bring life to the characters and the community surrounding Scrooge. The music, storytelling, and festive atmosphere make this a fun addition to the holiday theatre season.

What makes this production enjoyable is its heart and its reminder of what Christmas is really about. Beneath the familiar story of redemption is a message about kindness, generosity, and the importance of looking out for one another. It is a story that reminds us that people can change, that second chances matter, and that wealth means very little without compassion.

Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol is a wonderful choice for anyone looking to get into the holiday spirit. Whether you're a fan of Dolly Parton, love the music and traditions of the Christmas season, or simply enjoy seeing a classic story told in a new way, there is plenty to enjoy here. It brings a little Smoky Mountain warmth to Minneapolis and leaves audiences with a message that feels just as meaningful today as it did when Dickens first told the story.

If you're looking for a holiday show to add to your seasonal traditions, Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol is well worth seeing.

Photo by Adam Paris / AP Imagery

The race is on for the Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 SOMETHING ROTTEN Northern Starz Center for Performing Arts 12% 2 DISNEY'S NEWSIES Children's Performing Arts 8% 3 JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Northern Lakes Arts Assoc. 7% 4 THE ADDAMS FAMILY Off Broadway Musical Theatre 7% 5 GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Theater Latté Da 6% Best Play 1 A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Orthogonal Productions 12% 2 THE GLASS MENAGERIE Theater Latté Da 11% 3 INDECENT Theater Latté Da 9% 4 ROMEO & JULIET: LOVE IS ALL YOU NEED Triple Threat Entertainment 6% 5 THE GIVER Open Window Theatre 6% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Northern Starz Center for Performing Arts 13% 2 Theater Latté Da 11% 3 Northern Lakes Arts Assoc. 11% 4 Buffalo Community Theatre 8% 5 Children's Performing Arts 6% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Webster Ford - THE ADDAMS FAMILY Off Broadway Musical Theatre 12% 2 Jordy Anderson - SOMETHING ROTTEN Northern Starz Center for Performing Arts 11% 3 Dominic Schiro - GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Theater Latté Da 8% 4 Hailey Vines - DISNEY'S NEWSIES FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato 6% 5 Leo Fay - DISNEY'S NEWSIES Children's Performing Arts 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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