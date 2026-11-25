Review: DOLLY PARTON’S SMOKY MOUNTAIN CHRISTMAS CAROL at State Theatre Minneapolis
This production was on November 24, 2026
A familiar Christmas story gets a fresh twist in Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol, Dolly Parton’s musical reimagining of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol. Playing the State Theatre in Minneapolis on November 24, 2026, the production brings the story of Ebenezer Scrooge to the Smoky Mountains, blending holiday tradition with Appalachian charm, music, and storytelling.
Set in Depression-era East Tennessee, this version follows Scrooge, a wealthy mining businessman whose greed has left him with little regard for the people around him. When the spirits of Christmas Past, Present, and Future arrive, he is forced to confront his choices and reconsider what truly matters. While the story is familiar, the mountain setting gives it a different feel, adding a distinctly Southern flavor to Dickens’ timeless tale.
Dolly Parton’s music brings a country and folk influence to the production, fitting naturally with the setting and adding warmth to the story. Ken Orman leads the cast as Scrooge, joined by Nicolette Boillotat, Reid Clarke, and the touring ensemble, who bring life to the characters and the community surrounding Scrooge. The music, storytelling, and festive atmosphere make this a fun addition to the holiday theatre season.
What makes this production enjoyable is its heart and its reminder of what Christmas is really about. Beneath the familiar story of redemption is a message about kindness, generosity, and the importance of looking out for one another. It is a story that reminds us that people can change, that second chances matter, and that wealth means very little without compassion.
Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol is a wonderful choice for anyone looking to get into the holiday spirit. Whether you're a fan of Dolly Parton, love the music and traditions of the Christmas season, or simply enjoy seeing a classic story told in a new way, there is plenty to enjoy here. It brings a little Smoky Mountain warmth to Minneapolis and leaves audiences with a message that feels just as meaningful today as it did when Dickens first told the story.
If you're looking for a holiday show to add to your seasonal traditions, Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol is well worth seeing.
Photo by Adam Paris / AP Imagery
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
|
The Music Man
Ordway Center for the Performing Arts (12/08-12/27) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Musical
Stages Theatre Company (4/16-5/16)
|
The Unauthorized Hallmark(ish) Parody Musical
Pantages Theatre (12/14-12/15)
|
Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol (MULA)
Yellow Tree Theatre (11/27-12/27)
|
Jeff Dunham Inappropriate Contact
Orpheum Theatre (3/19-3/19)
|
Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical
Orpheum (1/26-1/31)
|
The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley
Commonweal Theatre Company (11/07-12/21)
|
The Little Bummer Boy
Dudley Riggs Theatre (11/12-1/16)
|
Inch by Inch
Stages Theatre Company (8/04-8/22)
|
Roger Waters Presents LEGACY - A Pink Floyd Show
Orhpeum Theatre (3/03-3/03)
Reader Reviews
To post a comment, you must register and login.