"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Review: DISNEY ON ICE PRESENTS FIND YOUR HERO at Grand Casino Arena
This production runs now through November 22, 2026
Disney On Ice returned to Grand Casino Arena in Saint Paul Thursday night with Find Your Hero, featuring some of Disney’s most popular movies brought to life on the ice. With The Little Mermaid, Lilo & Stitch, Moana, Tangled, Frozen, and Encanto all included, the show offers a little something for everyone, with plenty of familiar characters and music throughout the evening.
Each segment brings a different Disney story to the ice, taking audiences from the ocean to the islands and into some of Disney’s most recognizable worlds. The variety of movies keeps the show moving while giving audiences the opportunity to see several of their favorite characters in one production.
The skating, costumes, and music are what make Disney On Ice fun to watch. The performers bring energy to the ice while recreating scenes and characters from the movies, and the production gives the stories a different feel than watching them on screen. There is plenty happening throughout the show to keep younger audience members entertained.
There is also a lot of nostalgia, especially hearing the familiar songs from movies like Frozen, The Little Mermaid, and Moana. Disney has so many movies that people grew up with, and seeing those characters live brings back some of those memories while creating a fun experience for families attending together.
Disney On Ice presents Find Your Hero is an entertaining evening for Disney fans of all ages. With six popular movies represented, familiar music, colorful costumes, and skating throughout, the show brings Disney to Grand Casino Arena for a fun night out in Saint Paul. The production runs November 19–22.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode
|
The Music Man
Ordway Center for the Performing Arts (12/08-12/27) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|
The Robert Cray Band
Pantages Theatre (4/09-4/09)
|
The Unauthorized Hallmark(ish) Parody Musical
Pantages Theatre (12/14-12/15)
|
Legally Blonde
Ordway Center for the Performing Arts (2/19-2/21)
|
Twelve Kinds of Ice
Children's Theatre Company (10/13-11/22)
|
Angry, Raucous, and Shamelessly Gorgeous
Yellow Tree Theatre (2/23-3/21)
|
Roger Waters Presents LEGACY - A Pink Floyd Show
Orhpeum Theatre (3/03-3/03)
|
Jeff Arcuri
State (3/05-3/05)
|
Hello, Universe
Stages Theatre Company (3/19-4/04)
|
All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914
Theater Latté Da (11/24-12/27) VIDEOS
Reader Reviews
To post a comment, you must register and login.