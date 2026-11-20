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Disney On Ice returned to Grand Casino Arena in Saint Paul Thursday night with Find Your Hero, featuring some of Disney’s most popular movies brought to life on the ice. With The Little Mermaid, Lilo & Stitch, Moana, Tangled, Frozen, and Encanto all included, the show offers a little something for everyone, with plenty of familiar characters and music throughout the evening.

Each segment brings a different Disney story to the ice, taking audiences from the ocean to the islands and into some of Disney’s most recognizable worlds. The variety of movies keeps the show moving while giving audiences the opportunity to see several of their favorite characters in one production.

The skating, costumes, and music are what make Disney On Ice fun to watch. The performers bring energy to the ice while recreating scenes and characters from the movies, and the production gives the stories a different feel than watching them on screen. There is plenty happening throughout the show to keep younger audience members entertained.

There is also a lot of nostalgia, especially hearing the familiar songs from movies like Frozen, The Little Mermaid, and Moana. Disney has so many movies that people grew up with, and seeing those characters live brings back some of those memories while creating a fun experience for families attending together.

Disney On Ice presents Find Your Hero is an entertaining evening for Disney fans of all ages. With six popular movies represented, familiar music, colorful costumes, and skating throughout, the show brings Disney to Grand Casino Arena for a fun night out in Saint Paul. The production runs November 19–22.

The race is on for the Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 SOMETHING ROTTEN Northern Starz Center for Performing Arts 12% 2 DISNEY'S NEWSIES Children's Performing Arts 8% 3 JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Northern Lakes Arts Assoc. 7% 4 THE ADDAMS FAMILY Off Broadway Musical Theatre 7% 5 DISNEY'S NEWSIES FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato 6% Best Play 1 A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Orthogonal Productions 13% 2 THE GLASS MENAGERIE Theater Latté Da 10% 3 INDECENT Theater Latté Da 9% 4 ROMEO & JULIET: LOVE IS ALL YOU NEED Triple Threat Entertainment 7% 5 THE GIVER Open Window Theatre 6% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Northern Starz Center for Performing Arts 13% 2 Theater Latté Da 11% 3 Northern Lakes Arts Assoc. 10% 4 Buffalo Community Theatre 8% 5 Ashland Productions 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Webster Ford - THE ADDAMS FAMILY Off Broadway Musical Theatre 12% 2 Jordy Anderson - SOMETHING ROTTEN Northern Starz Center for Performing Arts 11% 3 Dominic Schiro - GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Theater Latté Da 8% 4 Hailey Vines - DISNEY'S NEWSIES FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato 6% 5 Leo Fay - DISNEY'S NEWSIES Children's Performing Arts 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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