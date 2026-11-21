"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Review: BEYOND THE RAINBOW at History Theatre
This production runs now through December 20, 2026
Judy Garland is one of those performers whose songs are still recognizable decades later. From “Over the Rainbow” to “The Man That Got Away,” her music continues to be enjoyed by audiences today. History Theatre’s Beyond the Rainbow revisits her life and career, using her legendary 1961 Carnegie Hall concert as a starting point to explore the woman behind the music.
Written by William Randall Beard, with musical arrangements by David Lohman and directed by Laura Leffler, the production moves between Garland’s concert and different moments throughout her life. The story touches on her career, relationships, and the experiences that shaped her.
Erin Capello stars as Judy Garland, with Elena Glass playing a younger Judy. Chance Carroll, Norah Long, and Kyle Weiler take on multiple roles, portraying people throughout Garland’s life, including Louis B. Mayer, Sid Luft, Kay Thompson, Vincente Minnelli, and her parents.
The music is a big part of the appeal, with songs including “The Trolley Song,” “Get Happy,” “Come Rain or Come Shine,” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” “The Man That Got Away,” and “Over the Rainbow.” Garland had an incredible catalog of music, and hearing these songs in a theatre setting is a reason to see the production.
Garland experienced tremendous success, but her life away from the stage was complicated. She started performing at a young age and spent much of her life dealing with the pressures of Hollywood. Her story is a reminder that there was much more to her than the fame, films, and applause.
There is also something special about seeing Garland’s story told in Minnesota. Before Hollywood, she was a Minnesota girl, and her connection to the state makes this production particularly interesting for local audiences.
Whether you are a longtime Judy Garland fan, enjoy classic Hollywood, or simply love live music, Beyond the Rainbow is worth seeing. The familiar songs and the opportunity to revisit Garland’s life and career make this a great choice for a night at the theatre.
Beyond the Rainbow runs November 21 through December 20, 2026, at History Theatre in St. Paul.
All photos by Rick Spaulding
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