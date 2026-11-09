Review: ANNIE at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres

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It's hard not to smile when you hear the familiar music of Annie. From its memorable songs to its lovable characters, this is one of those musicals that has something for audiences of all ages. Chanhassen Dinner Theatres brings the beloved musical back to its stage with an entertaining production filled with laughs, great music, and a story that continues to resonate with audiences.

Set during the Great Depression, Annie follows a young orphan living in a New York City orphanage run by the not-so-friendly Miss Hannigan. Despite her circumstances, Annie remains hopeful that someday she will find her parents. When she gets the opportunity to spend time with billionaire Oliver Warbucks, her life takes an unexpected turn, and she discovers that family can come from the most unexpected places.

Eve Scharback takes on the title role of Annie, and she's a lot of fun to watch. She captures Annie's optimism and determination while showing the more vulnerable side of the character. Her vocals are lovely, and she makes it easy for audiences to root for Annie throughout her journey.

Danté Jamar Lamonte Murray is a great fit for Oliver Warbucks. He brings a strong presence to the role while showing the softer side of a man who isn't quite sure what to make of having a young girl suddenly become part of his life. His scenes with Annie are some of the highlights of the production.

Serena Brook has a lot of fun as Miss Hannigan. Her comedic timing and larger-than-life personality make her a standout. Thomas Bevan as Rooster and Daysha Ramsey as Lily St. Regis add even more mischief and laughs to the story. Their performance of "Easy Street" is one of the show's entertaining highlights.

Anna Hashizume is a welcome addition as Grace Farrell, while Mark King appears as Franklin D. Roosevelt.

The young performers playing the orphans deserve plenty of recognition. Lucy Anderson as Molly, Eloise Cassens as Kate, Evie Blake as Tessie, Penelope Talatinick as July, Margot Lukkasson as Pepper, and Kala Willms as Duffy bring plenty of energy to the stage. "It's the Hard-Knock Life" is one of the show's most recognizable numbers, and watching the girls bring it to life is a lot of fun.

And, of course, there's Sandy! Addison is absolutely adorable and gets some of the biggest smiles from the audience. It's always fun seeing a four-legged performer onstage, and Sandy is a great addition to the production.

Director and choreographer Tamara Kangas Erickson keeps things moving with lively choreography and plenty of activity throughout the show. Nayna Ramey's scenic design and Rich Hamson's costumes help bring the 1930s setting to life, while the lighting and sound add to the overall experience. Andy Kust leads the musical direction, and the live orchestra is a welcome part of the evening.

One of the best parts of Annie is getting to hear so many familiar songs. "Maybe," "It's the Hard-Knock Life," "You're Never Fully Dressed Without a Smile," and, of course, "Tomorrow" are all highlights. There's something special about hearing these songs performed live, especially when they've been enjoyed by so many generations.

What I particularly enjoy about Annie is that it really does appeal to all ages. Kids will love the orphans and Sandy, while adults can appreciate the humor, familiar music, and story. It's also a nice reminder that even when things aren't going your way, there's always a reason to keep looking forward.

Whether you've seen Annie several times or are experiencing it for the first time, Chanhassen's production is a great excuse to spend an evening at the theatre. It's fun, familiar, and filled with songs you'll probably find yourself humming on the way home. If you're looking for a show to enjoy with family or friends, this one is worth adding to your theatre calendar.

All photos by Dan Norman Photography

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