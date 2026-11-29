NEW! Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Minneapolis / St. Paul & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The holiday season is fully upon us and with it, families seek opportunities to gather and spend time together in a variety of ways. Lucky for them, this season Theater Latté Da has resurrected their original piece, All is Calm which has not been seen on Twin Cities stages in many years.

The show, which tells the fairly unknown story of the Christmas Truce of 1914, is comprised of 10 actors who portray a plethora of real life men, both English and German, who put down their arms and wandered into No Man’s Land for a single night during World War I and shared a Christmas in peace.

Through the personal stories that the men share from both sides of the front, every human emotion is expressed. From the men who look forward to returning home to their families to those who are in the commanding positions without a first hand experience of what is truly happening to the men they are commanding, each tale is given extreme reverence.

Perhaps the most moving part of the piece is that there is no central main character. Each of the 10 actors is given their time in the spotlight and therefore there is no standout in the cast of insanely talented men, they all work (and sing) in perfect harmony to tell this story with such heart and emotion.

These feelings are fully realized thanks to the incredible script written by founder and former Latté Da artistic director, Peter Rothstein, and the vocal arrangements by Erick Lichte and Timothy C. Takach, who have married the interwoven testimonies with songs both familiar and unknown. Sung completely a cappella, the music runs the gambit of being haunting to uplifting to euphoric, all thanks to the unbelievable talent involved via their seamless harmonies that soar to the rafters.

It is rare now days that audiences are treated to fully male harmonies and All is Calm gives them that in spades. There is no show in recent memory that delivers on that so well that it proves nearly impossible to not leave the theater longing for another viewing.

The tandem work of lighting designer, Marcus Dilliard, and projection designer, Greg Emetaz, creates such a robust and realized atmosphere that it ties the entire production together and solidifies that it is a must see production. From the moment the curtain rises, the audience is brought into a world that is both ruthless and somehow, although seen through the lens of war, inspiring.

All is Calm is an especially important piece for our time. Although it takes place over 112 years ago, it still speaks to the human condition of putting aside our differences and realizes that although we come from different lands, we are still all tied together. All this to say, it is one of the best ways to spend 75 minutes of your holiday season because it doesn’t just fill us with hope of what our world can be but also reminds us that hope can be found in the most unlikely of places.

Free newsletter Get Minneapolis / St. Paul theater news every week Openings, reviews and casting from Minneapolis / St. Paul, free in your inbox. Unsubscribe anytime. Sign me up

The race is on for the Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 SOMETHING ROTTEN Northern Starz Center for Performing Arts 11% 2 DISNEY'S NEWSIES Children's Performing Arts 8% 3 JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Northern Lakes Arts Assoc. 8% 4 THE ADDAMS FAMILY Off Broadway Musical Theatre 7% 5 GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Theater Latté Da 6% Best Play 1 A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Orthogonal Productions 12% 2 THE GLASS MENAGERIE Theater Latté Da 11% 3 INDECENT Theater Latté Da 9% 4 ROMEO & JULIET: LOVE IS ALL YOU NEED Triple Threat Entertainment 6% 5 THE GIVER Open Window Theatre 6% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Northern Starz Center for Performing Arts 13% 2 Theater Latté Da 12% 3 Northern Lakes Arts Assoc. 11% 4 Buffalo Community Theatre 8% 5 Children's Performing Arts 6% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Webster Ford - THE ADDAMS FAMILY Off Broadway Musical Theatre 12% 2 Jordy Anderson - SOMETHING ROTTEN Northern Starz Center for Performing Arts 11% 3 Dominic Schiro - GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Theater Latté Da 8% 4 Hailey Vines - DISNEY'S NEWSIES FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato 6% 5 Leo Fay - DISNEY'S NEWSIES Children's Performing Arts 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming