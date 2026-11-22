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The holidays are around the corner and even though the snow has yet to fall, cheer is in the air at the Guthrie Theater as they mount their annual adaptation of Charles Dickens’ classic, A Christmas Carol. While it is the same production that has appeared in recent years, it is still as delighting as ever.

One challenge that any theater faces when mounting the same show year after year is keeping it as bright and shiny as it has been in the past. While they have maintained the bulk of the cast once again, they have changed up a couple of the roles which has infused some energy into the cast.

Andrew May brings a more hardened and gruff attitude to the role of Scrooge which may seem jarring to some but by setting the tone early on, May is able to give Scrooge the dynamic range that is needed so that by the time his redemption arrives there is a true 180 in how he both acts and speaks.

Then there is newcomer to the role of Fred, Daniel Petzold, who is beyond delightful as Scrooge’s nephew. He injects so much life and elation into Fred’s essence that Petzold makes it impossible to not long to join his guests at his annual Christmas party. Petzold’s “bright eyes and bushy tail” demeanor proves infectious and is a definite high point of the piece.

The returning cast members are constant in their portrayals which can be difficult to do when they are assuming the same roles year after year but some have unfortunately started to slip into complacency and their performances have began to feel like they are phoning it in.

That being said, a few of the core members have given a new spin to their role which is always a welcome change for those who return year after year. Namely, Max Wojtanowicz and Becca Clair Hart as the donation collectors. They have found ways to stand out in their smaller role by creating new ways to inject comedy into their time in the spotlight, offering a much needed dose of laughter while bantering with the crotchety Scrooge.

Then there are the Ghosts of Christmas Past (Eric Sharp) and Christmas Present (Regina Marie Williams) providing their usual mix of joyful and sorrowful moments. Although it is no question that the real showstopper of the night is the appearance of the Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come (Nathan Huberty) in his horrifying glory. It is rare that audiences are provided with a moment of true terror on stage but the Guthrie has never shied away from using Yet to Come as the nightmare inducing moment we have come to expect and this iteration has always been successful at that.

It would be unfair to the remarkable creatives if we didn’t once again celebrate the beautiful set designed originally by Matt Saunders and gorgeous costumes by Toni-Leslie James. Both providing lush and mesmerizing visions of 1400’s London that perfectly encapsulates the classic story.

While there are minor critiques to be had, A Christmas Carol overall is still an extremely joyous and beautifully crafted production that certainly belongs on everyone’s Holiday To Do List and to the Guthrie team, I offer a sincere toast of gratitude for creating holiday cheer year after year.

The race is on for the Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 SOMETHING ROTTEN Northern Starz Center for Performing Arts 12% 2 DISNEY'S NEWSIES Children's Performing Arts 8% 3 JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Northern Lakes Arts Assoc. 7% 4 THE ADDAMS FAMILY Off Broadway Musical Theatre 7% 5 GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Theater Latté Da 6% Best Play 1 A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Orthogonal Productions 12% 2 THE GLASS MENAGERIE Theater Latté Da 11% 3 INDECENT Theater Latté Da 9% 4 ROMEO & JULIET: LOVE IS ALL YOU NEED Triple Threat Entertainment 6% 5 THE GIVER Open Window Theatre 6% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Northern Starz Center for Performing Arts 13% 2 Theater Latté Da 11% 3 Northern Lakes Arts Assoc. 11% 4 Buffalo Community Theatre 8% 5 Ashland Productions 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Webster Ford - THE ADDAMS FAMILY Off Broadway Musical Theatre 12% 2 Jordy Anderson - SOMETHING ROTTEN Northern Starz Center for Performing Arts 11% 3 Dominic Schiro - GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Theater Latté Da 8% 4 Hailey Vines - DISNEY'S NEWSIES FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato 6% 5 Leo Fay - DISNEY'S NEWSIES Children's Performing Arts 5% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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