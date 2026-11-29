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There is something special about returning to a beloved Christmas story each holiday season, and A Christmas Carol: The Musical at Circa '21 Theatre is a reminder of why Charles Dickens' timeless tale continues to resonate with audiences. Filled with memorable music, colorful characters, and the spirit of Christmas, this classic story makes for a festive night at the theatre.

At the center of the story is Ebenezer Scrooge, whose journey from a bitter, cold-hearted miser to a man rediscovering the joy of giving is one of the most recognizable transformations in literature. Through visits from the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Yet to Come, Scrooge is given the opportunity to reflect on his life, reconnect with what matters, and discover the true meaning of Christmas. It is a story about kindness, generosity, family, and second chances—messages that feel especially meaningful during the holiday season.

The musical features music by legendary composer Alan Menken, whose work brings an added sense of magic, warmth, and emotion to Dickens' story. Featuring numbers including “A Jolly Good Time,” “Nothing to Do With Me,” “You Mean More to Me,” “God Bless Us, Everyone,” “Christmas Together,” and “Yesterday, Tomorrow and Today,” the score captures the joy, sentiment, and spirit of the holiday season. Menken's music helps bring Scrooge's journey to life, adding memorable musical moments to a story audiences have loved for generations.

Brad Hauskins stars as Ebenezer Scrooge, joined by Bobby Becher as Bob Cratchit, Griffin Wilson as Peter Scrooge, and a talented company bringing Dickens' many characters to the stage. From the Cratchit family and Fred to Jacob Marley, Fezziwig, and the spirits guiding Scrooge through his journey, there is plenty to enjoy as this familiar story unfolds.

What makes A Christmas Carol such a wonderful holiday tradition is its reminder to slow down, appreciate the people around us, embrace generosity, and remember that it is never too late to make a difference. Scrooge's transformation is a reminder that we can always choose kindness and that the smallest acts of generosity can mean so much.

Whether you're looking to kick off your holiday celebrations, enjoy a night of theatre with family and friends, or revisit a story that embodies the spirit of Christmas, A Christmas Carol: The Musical is a great choice this season. It's a chance to enjoy a familiar story, celebrate the holidays, and leave the theatre embracing a little more of the Christmas spirit.

Photos courtesy of Circa ‘21 Dinner Playhouse

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The race is on for the Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 SOMETHING ROTTEN Northern Starz Center for Performing Arts 11% 2 DISNEY'S NEWSIES Children's Performing Arts 8% 3 JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Northern Lakes Arts Assoc. 7% 4 THE ADDAMS FAMILY Off Broadway Musical Theatre 7% 5 GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Theater Latté Da 6% Best Play 1 A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Orthogonal Productions 12% 2 THE GLASS MENAGERIE Theater Latté Da 11% 3 INDECENT Theater Latté Da 9% 4 ROMEO & JULIET: LOVE IS ALL YOU NEED Triple Threat Entertainment 6% 5 THE GIVER Open Window Theatre 6% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Northern Starz Center for Performing Arts 13% 2 Theater Latté Da 12% 3 Northern Lakes Arts Assoc. 11% 4 Buffalo Community Theatre 8% 5 Children's Performing Arts 6% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Webster Ford - THE ADDAMS FAMILY Off Broadway Musical Theatre 12% 2 Jordy Anderson - SOMETHING ROTTEN Northern Starz Center for Performing Arts 11% 3 Dominic Schiro - GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Theater Latté Da 8% 4 Hailey Vines - DISNEY'S NEWSIES FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato 6% 5 Leo Fay - DISNEY'S NEWSIES Children's Performing Arts 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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