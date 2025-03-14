RUMBLE, A New Immersion Style Performance, to be Presented by Dark Pony Productions

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Dark Pony Productions (formerly known as Shadow Horse Theatre) behind the 13 year running A Drinking Game, MN is starting a new quarterly performance entitled, RUMBLE.

RUMBLE is an "immersion" style performance of underground fighting. Come join in on April 12th 7pm at "the pit" (Bumbling Fools Meadery). You will enter a world where fighters have come to let off steam, indulge violent tendencies, or just had a free Saturday and wanted to do something fun. VIP seating will be available, and put you in front of the action; A "bookie" booth will be made available to the audience to take a chance on the fighters. Enjoy a glass of mead or non-alcoholic beverage as 6 fighters go head to head.

The RUMBLE is more than just a brawl, Dark Pony Productions is joining Certified Fight Choreographer Mason Tyer to bring this world to life. We are looking to bring in fight performers/actors to give a showcase of their skills to the community in a unique theatrical performance.

This world is set in an underground style bloodsport with little to no rules. As an audience member you will be able to cheer on your favorite fighter, place "bets" and enjoy the commentary.

Audiences will get to simulate a bookie experience at the "betting" table, as there is no actual gambling, the audience will be able to place money on their favorite fighter. They will receive a raffle ticket, and the winners of each fight will be in a drawing for a prize, While your money goes directly to the fighter.

Prizes will be announced at the start of the night. Tickets will go on sale soon. Prices will be 15$ online and 20$. Bumbling Fools Members $15 VIP tickets. VIP tickets $50 (VIP seating, Raffle ticket for each fight, Mead) Limited number available.

