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Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical is coming to Stages Theatre Company November 20 through December 27, 2026, bringing the magic of the beloved television special to life in a festive production.

Based on the timeless animated television special, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical follows everyone's favorite red-nosed reindeer as he embarks on an unforgettable journey to discover where he truly belongs. Feeling different from the other reindeer because of his glowing nose, Rudolph leaves Christmastown in search of a place where he will be accepted. Along the way, he befriends a colorful collection of fellow misfits, including Hermey, an elf who dreams of becoming a dentist, and Yukon Cornelius, a larger-than-life prospector with a heart of gold.

But when a powerful winter storm threatens to cancel Christmas, Rudolph discovers that the very thing that makes him different might be exactly what saves the day!

Featuring cherished holiday songs, including "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, "A Holly Jolly Christmas," and "Silver and Gold," this musical adaptation captures the nostalgia and wonder of the original television special while sharing a timeless message about friendship, courage, and embracing what makes each of us unique.

Whether introducing young audiences to Rudolph for the very first time or revisiting a cherished childhood favorite, this heartwarming production promises to bring generations together for a little holiday magic.

MEET THE CAST AND CREATIVES

The cast features Emmylou Baham as Girl Elf and Ensemble; Cash Beard as Elf, Airplane, and Ensemble; Logan Bitz as Coach Comet and Yukon Cornelius; Jack Bonko as Blitzen, Bumble Puppet, Ensemble, and u/s Sam and Santa; Ford Bradshaw as Donner; Zander Brand as Elf and Ensemble; Gretchen Emo as Mrs. Claus; Cora Freeman as Hermey; David Gamache as Sam the Snowman; and Henry Halverson as u/s for Rudolph, Hermey, and Boss Elf. Also appearing are Natalie Hendlin, Isaac Hoffman, Madeline Kaley, Evelyn Monson, and Jenalia Valerio as Elves and Ensemble; Joshua Larson as Santa; Takell Lee as u/s Fireball, Donner, and Misfit Toys; Airon Manson as Bird That Swims, Ensemble, and u/s Mrs. Donner; Georgie Mason as Charlie in the Box, Bumble, and Ensemble; Maeve McAuliff as Elf, Dolly, and Ensemble; Vivian Nielsen as Spotted Elephant and Ensemble; and Zola Renfroe as Mrs. Donner and u/s for Clarice.

Rounding out the cast are Matthew Smith as Reindeer, Toy Train, Ensemble, and u/s Yukon Cornelius and Comet; Maddox Tabalba as Boss Elf; Madelyn Tax as u/s Mrs. Claus and Ensemble; Layla Traufler as Clarice; Donovan Watts as Fireball, Misfit Cowboy, and Ensemble; George Wellens as Rudolph; and Hank Whinnery as Aviator Elf and Ensemble.

The production and creative team bringing Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical to life is led by Stages Theatre Company's Artistic Director and Director Sandy Boren-Barrett, alongside Assistant Director Matt Ouren, Music Director Sarah Hohenstein Burk, Choreographer Krysti Wiita, and Assistant Choreographer Madelyn Tax. The team also includes Set and Sound Designer and Sound Board Operator Gretchen Katt, Props Designer and Technical Director Jim Hibbeler, Lighting Designer Karin Olson, Costume Build and Wardrobe Supervisor Christa Ludwig, Production Manager Melanie Salmon-Peterson, Stage Manager Emily Sullivan, and Puppet Consultant and Choreographer David Gamache. Supporting the production are Assistant Stage Managers Hailey Ballard and Neil Standerwick; Light Board Operators Elliott Basquill and George Settergren; Follow Spot Operators Sophia Eibon and Kennedy Sydness; Costume Crew members Bonnie Ray and Nova Strong; Stitcher K Mielke; Scenic Artists Yvonne Ring and Eme Steinbeck; Master Electricians Lucas Martin and Sam Brown; and Electricians Chase Foster-Adams, Sam Brown, Bevibel Harvey, Ileri Okikiolu, and Michael Remucal.

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