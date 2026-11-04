Photos: DR. SEUSS'S HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! at Children's Theatre Company

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Children's Theatre Company has announced the complete cast and creative team for the hotly-anticipated return engagement of Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas! which will run from November 3, 2026-January 3, 2027, on the UnitedHealth Group Stage. See photos of the production.

Opening night is Friday, November 6, 2026, at 7pm. Featuring a book and lyrics by Timothy Mason and music by Mel Marvin, the production will be directed once again by CTC Core Company member Dean Holt, with music direction by Jason Hansen and Victor Zupanc, and choreography by Karla Grotting. The production is adapted from How the Grinch Stole Christmas by Dr. Seuss.

This is the 14th time CTC has produced this show, which they originally commissioned and premiered in 1994. It also marks the ninth time CTC Core Company member Reed Sigmund will portray The Grinch.

'It is an absolute pleasure to, once again, spend the holidays in Who-ville,' said director Dean Holt. 'My goal always is to create a room of joy, curiosity, and wonder that extends into the audience as well. This show belongs to all of us, young and old; it represents our collective heart that grows three sizes each holiday season as we gather in the glow of family, friends, and loved ones. I am honored to share this tradition, this tender story, and the unmatched experience of live theatre with all of you.'

CTC's beloved holiday tradition Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas! returns after last year's sold-out run. In this hit musical spectacular, the grumpy green Grinch hatches a plan to steal Christmas from the cheerful Whos of Who-ville—snatching trees, swiping stockings, and sneaking away with every last present. But when one small voice and a spark of holiday spirit shine through, The Grinch begins to discover the true meaning of Christmas. Filled with music, mischief, and Seussian charm, this joyful production sparkles with laughs, warmth, and a little holiday magic your family will love.

The adult cast of Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas! features Reed Sigmund* (member, CTC Core Company) as The Grinch, Dean Holt* (member, CTC Core Company) as Old Max, Matthew Hall* as JP Who, Autumn Ness* (member, CTC Core Company) as Mama Who, Adam Qualls* as Grandpa Who, and Suzie Juul* as Grandma Who. The adult Who ensemble includes Aidan Folvag (member, CTC Acting Cohort; Understudy – Grandpa Who/JP Who), Ben Glisczinski (Grandpa Who), Elisheva Scheuer (member, CTC Acting Cohort; Understudy – Grandma Who), and Chauncy Thomas* (member, CTC Core Company; Understudy – Grandpa Who/Old Max).

The student cast of Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas! features Luciana Erika Mayer as Young Max, Matea Córdova Stuart as Cindy-Lou Who, Julia Wissink as Betty-Lou Who, Truman Bednar as Danny Who, Aliya Bailey as Annie Who, Kelilah Berwald as Boo Who (Understudy – Cindy-Lou Who), and Miles Rauk as Who Child. The student Who ensemble includes Maeve Finn, Brecken Lee (Understudy – Annie Who), Nicole Rush-Reese, Eowyn Scullard, Millie Swenson (Understudy – Boo Who), Bastion Westerberg, and Ellie Grace Wolowitz.

The adult understudies include Brandon Brooks (Grinch, Old Max), Antonisia (Nisi) Collins (member, CTC Core Company; Grandma Who, Mama Who, Who Ensemble), Bradley Johnson (JP Who, Who Ensemble), and Angela Steele (Mama Who, Young Max, Betty-Lou Who, Who Ensemble).

The student understudies include Matt Axtman (Who Ensemble), Brody Breen (Danny Who, Who Ensemble), Emily Ann Cleary (Who Ensemble), Fiona Kocaman (Who Ensemble).

In addition to Timothy Mason, Mel Marvin, Dean Holt†, Jason Hansen, Victor Zupanc, and Karla Grotting, the creative team and production staff for Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas! includes Tom Butsch^ (Scenic Designer), David Kay Mickelsen^ (Costume Designer), Nancy Schertler^ (Lighting Designer), Sean Healey (Sound Designer), Craig Gottschalk (Projection Designer), Stacy McIntosh (Associate Director), Angela Steele (Assistant Choreographer), Samantha Brown (Assistant Lighting Designer), Z Makila* (Stage Manager), Kenji Shoemaker* (Assistant Stage Manager), Meghan Gaffney* (Assistant Stage Manager), and Jada B. Smith (Stage Management Fellow).

Photo Credit: Glen Stubbe Photography

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