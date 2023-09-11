Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards

Submit your nominations before October 31st, 2023!

By: Sep. 11, 2023

POPULAR

Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced Photo 1 Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced
Full Cast Revealed For the GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY North American Tour Photo 2 Full Cast Revealed For the GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Tour
Interview: Benjamin Andreae-Quarberg of MINNESOTA RENAISSANCE FESTIVAL 2023 at Shakopee Photo 3 Interview: Benjamin Andreae-Quarberg of MINNESOTA RENAISSANCE FESTIVAL 2023 at Shakopee
Interview: Kyle Weiler of YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN at Duluth Playhouse Photo 4 Interview: Kyle Weiler of YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN at Duluth Playhouse

BWW Regional Awards

Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards. 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31.

After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

This year's awards are bigger than ever, with a record number of cities participating across the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia. 

BWW Awards Nominations



RELATED STORIES

1
Locally Grown Theatre Holds Outdoor Performances of THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW Photo
Locally Grown Theatre Holds Outdoor Performances of THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW

Locally Grown Theatre presents 'The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.' This outdoor play production is set amidst the enchanting backdrop of Shepard Farm's 140-acre expanse. Learn more about the play and how to attend here!

2
THE DAY YOU BEGIN Kicks On Stages Theatres 40th Season Photo
THE DAY YOU BEGIN Kicks On Stages Theatre's 40th Season

Stages Theatre Company has announced the cast for their first production in their 40th season. In collaboration with Threads Dance Project, Stages Theatre Company announces The Day You Begin.

3
Dantes INFERNO Comes to Open Window Theatre This Month Photo
Dante's INFERNO Comes to Open Window Theatre This Month

Open Window Theatre presents Dante’s INFERNO, adapted and directed by Jeremy Stanbary from the translation by John Ciardi. Learn more about this upcoming production and how to get tickets here!

4
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards Photo
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards

Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards. The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023.

From This Author - BWW Awards

Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Anchorage AwardsNominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Anchorage Awards
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Arkansas AwardsNominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Arkansas Awards
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Atlanta AwardsNominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Austin AwardsNominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards

Videos

How WICKED Inspired Idina Menzel & Her Sister to Write Their Book Video
How WICKED Inspired Idina Menzel & Her Sister to Write Their Book
CMU's Robert Ramirez Speaks to the Importance of Arts Education Video
CMU's Robert Ramirez Speaks to the Importance of Arts Education
Watch Bobby Lopez Answer THE BOOK OF MORMON's 19 Questions Video
Watch Bobby Lopez Answer THE BOOK OF MORMON's 19 Questions
View all Videos

Minneapolis / St. Paul SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# SIX
Ordway Center for the Performing Arts (7/16-7/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Mavericks
State Theatre (9/16-9/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# BRKFST Dance Company
The Cowles Center (4/27-4/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ashley Gavin
Pantages Theatre (12/01-12/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Student Matinee: Step Afrika! Drumfolk
Northrop (10/13-10/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Peter Pan
Ordway Center for the Performing Arts (12/06-12/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Joe Gatto's Night of Comedy
State Theatre (12/09-12/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# On Your Feet!
Ordway Center for the Performing Arts (4/05-4/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 10,000 Dreams: A Celebration of Asian Choreography
Northrop (4/12-4/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Disney’s Beauty and the Beast JR.
Stages Theatre Company (11/17-12/27)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You