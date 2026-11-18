"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Lyric Arts to Stage SHE KILLS MONSTERS; Full Cast Announced
Lyreshia Ghostlon-Green, Audrey Klein, Alex Cavegn, Izzy Spiess, Drew Stutz, and Shannon O'Sullivan lead the cast.
Lyric Arts Company of Anoka has announced the cast of SHE KILLS MONSTERS by Qui Nguyen. This poignant, imaginative play is directed by Lee Hannah Conrads. Conrads directs the incredible cast featuring Erik Abramsen, Laura Breyen, Alex Cavegn, Tessa Dahlgren, Nadia Franzen, Lyreshia Ghostlon-Green, Erik Haering, Lexi Johnson, Audrey Klein, Lance Krohn, Shannon O'Sullivan, Erika Soukup, Izzy Spiess, and Drew Stutz.
SHE KILLS MONSTERS will run January 15–February 7, 2027 at the Lyric Arts Main Street Stage. Single tickets start at $47. Group and other discounts are available. Tickets are on sale now through the box office at 763.422.1838 or online at www.lyricarts.org. Post-show discussions and access services (ASL/AD performances) are available on select dates and by request.
When Agnes Evans sets out to learn more about her younger sister after her untimely death, she is drawn into an imaginative world of fantasy role-playing that is filled with warriors, monsters, and unexpected revelations. SHE KILLS MONSTERS is a thrilling, funny, and surprisingly tender adventure that blends high-octane action with a moving story of grief, identity, and acceptance.
Widely celebrated for its heart, humor, and fierce imagination, this contemporary play is both a tribute to the power of friendship and a reminder that the people we love can still change us.
'Dungeons and Dragons isn't really about the dungeons or the dragons - it's about hanging out with your friends, playing pretend, and telling a story together,' shares director Lee Hannah Conrads. 'SHE KILLS MONSTERS isn't really about DnD. It's about the power of stories to connect us to people we believe to be totally opaque to us, often connecting us to the deepest, sometimes hidden, parts of ourselves in the process.'
The cast of SHE KILLS MONSTERS features the talents of Erik Abramsen (Lyric Arts debut), Laura Breyen (Lyric Arts debut), Alex Cavegn (AND THEN THERE WERE NONE), Tessa Dahlgren (Lyric Arts debut), Nadia Franzen (RIDE THE CYCLONE), Lyreshia Ghostlon-Green (HOME, I'M DARLING), Erik Haering (THE PROM), Lexi Johnson (THE PROM), Audrey Klein (Lyric Arts debut), Lance Krohn (Lyric Arts debut), Shannon O'Sullivan (Lyric Arts debut), Erika Soukup (Lyric Arts debut), Izzy Spiess (Lyric Arts debut), and Drew Stutz (Lyric Arts debut).
The artistic team for SHE KILLS MONSTERS includes Lee Hannah Conrads (Director), Mike Lubke (Fight Director), Alli St. John (Intimacy Director), Brady Whitcomb (Scenic & Projections Designer), Eleanor Schanilec (Costume Designer), Shannon Elliott (Lighting Designer), Corinne Steffens (Sound Designer), Ren Edson (Props Designer), Alex Hathaway (Puppet Designer), and Emily Ludewig (Stage Manager).
Photo Credit: Molly Jay.
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