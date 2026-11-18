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Lyric Arts Company of Anoka has announced the cast of SHE KILLS MONSTERS by Qui Nguyen. This poignant, imaginative play is directed by Lee Hannah Conrads. Conrads directs the incredible cast featuring Erik Abramsen, Laura Breyen, Alex Cavegn, Tessa Dahlgren, Nadia Franzen, Lyreshia Ghostlon-Green, Erik Haering, Lexi Johnson, Audrey Klein, Lance Krohn, Shannon O'Sullivan, Erika Soukup, Izzy Spiess, and Drew Stutz.

SHE KILLS MONSTERS will run January 15–February 7, 2027 at the Lyric Arts Main Street Stage. Single tickets start at $47. Group and other discounts are available. Tickets are on sale now through the box office at 763.422.1838 or online at www.lyricarts.org. Post-show discussions and access services (ASL/AD performances) are available on select dates and by request.

When Agnes Evans sets out to learn more about her younger sister after her untimely death, she is drawn into an imaginative world of fantasy role-playing that is filled with warriors, monsters, and unexpected revelations. SHE KILLS MONSTERS is a thrilling, funny, and surprisingly tender adventure that blends high-octane action with a moving story of grief, identity, and acceptance.

Widely celebrated for its heart, humor, and fierce imagination, this contemporary play is both a tribute to the power of friendship and a reminder that the people we love can still change us.

'Dungeons and Dragons isn't really about the dungeons or the dragons - it's about hanging out with your friends, playing pretend, and telling a story together,' shares director Lee Hannah Conrads. 'SHE KILLS MONSTERS isn't really about DnD. It's about the power of stories to connect us to people we believe to be totally opaque to us, often connecting us to the deepest, sometimes hidden, parts of ourselves in the process.'

The cast of SHE KILLS MONSTERS features the talents of Erik Abramsen (Lyric Arts debut), Laura Breyen (Lyric Arts debut), Alex Cavegn (AND THEN THERE WERE NONE), Tessa Dahlgren (Lyric Arts debut), Nadia Franzen (RIDE THE CYCLONE), Lyreshia Ghostlon-Green (HOME, I'M DARLING), Erik Haering (THE PROM), Lexi Johnson (THE PROM), Audrey Klein (Lyric Arts debut), Lance Krohn (Lyric Arts debut), Shannon O'Sullivan (Lyric Arts debut), Erika Soukup (Lyric Arts debut), Izzy Spiess (Lyric Arts debut), and Drew Stutz (Lyric Arts debut).

The artistic team for SHE KILLS MONSTERS includes Lee Hannah Conrads (Director), Mike Lubke (Fight Director), Alli St. John (Intimacy Director), Brady Whitcomb (Scenic & Projections Designer), Eleanor Schanilec (Costume Designer), Shannon Elliott (Lighting Designer), Corinne Steffens (Sound Designer), Ren Edson (Props Designer), Alex Hathaway (Puppet Designer), and Emily Ludewig (Stage Manager).



Photo Credit: Molly Jay.

The race is on for the Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 SOMETHING ROTTEN Northern Starz Center for Performing Arts 12% 2 DISNEY'S NEWSIES Children's Performing Arts 8% 3 JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Northern Lakes Arts Assoc. 7% 4 THE ADDAMS FAMILY Off Broadway Musical Theatre 7% 5 DISNEY'S NEWSIES FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato 6% Best Play 1 A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Orthogonal Productions 12% 2 INDECENT Theater Latté Da 9% 3 THE GLASS MENAGERIE Theater Latté Da 8% 4 THE GIVER Open Window Theatre 7% 5 ROMEO & JULIET: LOVE IS ALL YOU NEED Triple Threat Entertainment 7% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Northern Starz Center for Performing Arts 14% 2 Northern Lakes Arts Assoc. 11% 3 Theater Latté Da 10% 4 Buffalo Community Theatre 8% 5 Ashland Productions 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Webster Ford - THE ADDAMS FAMILY Off Broadway Musical Theatre 12% 2 Jordy Anderson - SOMETHING ROTTEN Northern Starz Center for Performing Arts 11% 3 Dominic Schiro - GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Theater Latté Da 7% 4 Hailey Vines - DISNEY'S NEWSIES FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato 6% 5 Leo Fay - DISNEY'S NEWSIES Children's Performing Arts 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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