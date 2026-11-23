"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
LEND ME A TENOR, SHOUT! THE MOD MUSICAL and More Set for Theatre L'Homme Dieu 2027 Season
The season will also feature Ernest Thompson's ON GOLDEN POND and Neil Simon's THE ODD COUPLE.
Theatre L'Homme Dieu has revealed their 67th season. The season leads off with Ken Ludwig's farce Lend Me a Tenor (June 8-12). Next follows SHOUT! The Mod Musical (June 22-26). July will bring Ernest Thompson's sentimental On Golden Pond (July 13-17). The 2027 season will close with their first Neil Simon production in 20 years, The Odd Couple (August 3-7). This is a milestone season for TLHD, as they return to fully self-produced summer theater for the first time since 2008.
Season Theatre Passes will go on sale December 1st. Theatre L'Homme Dieu's Concert Series will be announced January 4th, 2027. Individual tickets for the season will go on sale in April of 2027.
Each show will be run for six performances only: Tuesday through Saturday evenings at 7:30 and Thursday matinees at 1:30. Performances are in Theatre L'Homme Dieu's Bursch Family Hall, located at 1875 County Road 120 NE in Alexandria, Minnesota.
LEND ME A TENOR
By Ken Ludwig
June 8-12, 2027
Directed by Zach Curtis
Lend Me a Tenor is sponsored by American Solutions for Business.
It's 1934, and the world's greatest tenor Tito Merelli has come to Cleveland, Ohio, to save its Grand Opera Company by singing Pagliacci. When he's unexpectedly incapacitated, Max, the Opera Director's meek assistant, is given the daunting task of finding a last-minute replacement. Chaos ensues - including a scheming soprano, a star-struck ingénue, a jealous wife, and more than a bit of mistaken identity.
SHOUT! The Mod Musical
Created by Phillip George and David Lowenstein
June 22-26, 2027
SHOUT! The Mod Musical is sponsored by Steinbring Motorcoach.
With its irresistible blend of hip-swiveling hits, eye-popping fashions and outrageous dance moves, SHOUT! The Mod Musical takes audiences back to the music, style and freedom of the 1960s. This revue follows five groovy gals coming of age during those glorious days that made England swing, with terrific new arrangements of such classic tunes as "To Sir with Love," "Downtown," "Son of a Preacher Man" and "Goldfinger."
ON GOLDEN POND
By Ernest Thompson
July 13-17, 2027
On Golden Pond is sponsored by Aagard.
A funny and warmly perceptive study of a spirited elderly couple facing their twilight years. Ethel and Norman Thayer return to their summer home on Golden Pond for their 44th year. When they are visited by their daughter and her family, the problems of the generation gap and the possibilities of bridging that gap are explored in a work of rare simplicity and beauty.
THE ODD COUPLE
By Neil Simon
August 3-7
Directed by Craig Johnson
Meet Felix: impeccably pressed, emotionally distressed, and suddenly single. Meet Oscar: charmingly rumpled, habitually late, and blissfully allergic to coasters. When Felix moves in with his old pal Oscar after a marital meltdown, neatness meets nonsense, and the sparks fly in Neil Simon's effervescent comedy of friendship, forgiveness, and the fine art of driving each other crazy.
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