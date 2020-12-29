LAST CHANCE To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards! Ashland Productions Leads Theatre Company Of The Decade!

Voting ends THIS WEEK for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Minneapolis / St. Paul!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!Don't miss out! Vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for Minneapolis / St. Paul:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Ashland Productions 38%

Rob Sutherland, Ashland Productions 26%

Kelli Foster Warder 12%

Best Ensemble

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Ashland Productions - 2019 32%

BROADWAY SONGBOOK - Ordway Center for the Performing Arts - 2017 12%

42ND STREET - Ordway Center for the Performing Arts - 2019 11%

Best Theatre Staff

Ordway Center for the Performing Arts 53%

Hennepin Theatre Trust 24%

Lakeshore Players 15%

Costume Design of the Decade

Jessica Hughes & Meredith Arbuckle - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Ashland Productions - 2019 37%

Emilio Sosa - 42ND STREET - Ordway Center for the Performing Arts - 2019 16%

Gabriella Slade - SIX - Ordway Center for the Performing Arts - 2019 16%

Dancer Of The Decade

Kimberly Immanuel - 42ND STREET - Ordway Center for the Performing Arts - 2019 26%

James Bresette - NEWSIES - Ashland Productions - 2019 20%

Carter Bannwarth - NEWSIES - Ashland Productions - 2019 16%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Christopher Teipner - NEWSIES - Ashland Productions - 2019 26%

Peter Rothstein - ASSASSINS - Theatre Latte Da - 2018 18%

Martha Banta - MAMMA MIA - Ordway Center for the Performing Arts - 2018 17%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Mike Baldessari - 42ND STREET - Ordway Center for the Performing Arts - 2019 59%

Ed McCarthy - MAMMA MIA - Ordway Center for the Performing Arts - 2018 41%

Original Script Of The Decade

Jeffrey Hatcher - GLENSHEEN - The History Theatre - 2015 71%

Judy Cooper Lyle - EARTHA! - The Urban Spectrum Theatre - 2019 29%

Performer Of The Decade

Lewis Youngren - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Ashland Productions - 2019 36%

Dylan Rugh - NEWSIES - Ashland Productions - 2019 21%

Caroline Innerbichler - MAMMA MIA - Ordway Center for the Performing Arts - 2018 12%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Ashland Productions - 2019 32%

IN THE HEIGHTS - Ordway Center for the Performing Arts - 2017 12%

42ND STREET - Ordway Center for the Performing Arts - 2019 11%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

INDECENT - Guthrie Theater - 2018 46%

33 VARIATIONS - Park Square Theatre - 2015 40%

SPEECHLESS - The Moving Company - 2017 14%

Set Design Of The Decade

Joe Johnson - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Ashland Productions - 2019 46%

Paul Whitaker - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Ordway Center for the Performing Arts - 2017 20%

Paul Tate de Poo III - 42ND STREET - Ordway Center for the Performing Arts - 2019 19%

Sound Design of the Decade

Tom Prestin - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Ashland Productions - 2019 30%

Tom Prestin - NEWSIES - Ashland Productions - 2019 29%

John Shivers and David Partridge - 42ND STREET - Ordway Center for the Performing Arts - 2019 25%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

Ashland Productions 53%

Theatre Latte Da 29%

The Urban Spectrum Theatre 7%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Sarah Shervey - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Ashland Productions - 2019 27%

JAMES ROCCO - BROADWAY SONGBOOK - Ordway Center for the Performing Arts - 2016 16%

Seth Tychon Steidl - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Ashland Productions - 2019 16%