Just 3 Weeks To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards!

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.

Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

Here are the current standings for Minneapolis / St. Paul:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Ashland Productions 38%

Rob Sutherland, Ashland Productions 32%

Kelli Foster Warder 9%

Best Ensemble

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Ashland Productions - 2019 29%

SIX - Ordway Center for the Performing Arts - 2019 10%

GUYS AND DOLLS - Ashland Productions - 2020 9%

Best Theatre Staff

Ordway Center for the Performing Arts 38%

Hennepin Theatre Trust 29%

Lakeshore Players 21%

Costume Design of the Decade

Jessica Hughes & Meredith Arbuckle - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Ashland Productions - 2019 33%

Meredith Arbuckle - CATS - Ashland Productions - 2019 19%

Gabriella Slade - SIX - Ordway Center for the Performing Arts - 2019 17%

Dancer Of The Decade

James Bresette - NEWSIES - Ashland Productions - 2019 28%

Connor Hestwood - CATS - Ashland Productions - 2019 20%

Carter Bannwarth - NEWSIES - Ashland Productions - 2019 18%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Christopher Teipner - NEWSIES - Ashland Productions - 2019 31%

Rob Sutherland - CATS - Ashland Productions - 2019 17%

Martha Banta - MAMMA MIA - Ordway Center for the Performing Arts - 2018 17%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Ed McCarthy - MAMMA MIA - Ordway Center for the Performing Arts - 2018 51%

Mike Baldessari - 42ND STREET - Ordway Center for the Performing Arts - 2019 49%

Original Script Of The Decade

Jeffrey Hatcher - GLENSHEEN - The History Theatre - 2015 62%

Judy Cooper Lyle - EARTHA! - The Urban Spectrum Theatre - 2019 38%

Performer Of The Decade

Dylan Rugh - NEWSIES - Ashland Productions - 2019 34%

Lewis Youngren - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Ashland Productions - 2019 20%

Caroline Innerbichler - MAMMA MIA - Ordway Center for the Performing Arts - 2018 14%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Ashland Productions - 2019 31%

CATS - Ashland Productions - 2019 15%

WARM DARK DUSK - The Urban Spectrum Theatre - 2018 8%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

INDECENT - Guthrie Theater - 2018 63%

33 VARIATIONS - Park Square Theatre - 2015 20%

SPEECHLESS - The Moving Company - 2017 17%

Set Design Of The Decade

Joe Johnson - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Ashland Productions - 2019 57%

Paul Tate de Poo III - 42ND STREET - Ordway Center for the Performing Arts - 2019 13%

Eli Sherlock - ASSASSINS - Theatre Latte Da - 2018 12%

Sound Design of the Decade

Tom Prestin - NEWSIES - Ashland Productions - 2019 45%

Tom Prestin - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Ashland Productions - 2019 28%

John Shivers and David Partridge - 42ND STREET - Ordway Center for the Performing Arts - 2019 16%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

Ashland Productions 54%

Theatre Latte Da 27%

The Urban Spectrum Theatre 9%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Sarah Shervey - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Ashland Productions - 2019 31%

ERIN SCHWAB - BROADWAY SONGBOOK - Ordway Center for the Performing Arts - 2017 21%

Seth Tychon Steidl - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Ashland Productions - 2019 20%