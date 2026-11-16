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For Sophia Leither, the journey to Disney On Ice started right here in Minnesota. Growing up in Ramsey, she first laced up her skates at just five years old, learning at Elk River Ice Arena before continuing her training at Parade Ice Garden in Minneapolis.

Her love of skating eventually took her to Miami University in Ohio, where she competed on the varsity synchronized skating team for four seasons. During that time, she had the opportunity to represent Team USA at two World Championships in 2022 and 2023.

Since joining Disney On Ice in 2023, Leither has taken her skating career around the world, performing for audiences and experiencing different cultures along the way. One of her favorite experiences was touring Japan in 2024.

Now, she's making her way back home as Disney On Ice brings Find Your Hero to Grand Casino Arena in Saint Paul, November 19–22. We caught up with the Minnesota native to talk about her skating journey, life on tour, and what it's like to perform in front of a hometown audience.

You grew up in Ramsey and started skating at Elk River Ice Arena before training at Parade Ice Garden in Minneapolis. What is it like coming back to Minnesota and performing for audiences in your hometown?

It's always so special to come back to Minnesota! Growing up here, I spent so much time skating at local rinks, so it's exciting to return and share what I love with the community that helped shape me as a skater.

Before joining Disney On Ice, you spent four seasons skating for Miami University's synchronized skating team and had the opportunity to represent Team USA at two World Championships. What did those experiences teach you, and how have they helped you in your professional career?

My time skating at Miami University taught me so much about teamwork, discipline, and dedication. Competing internationally and representing Team USA gave me experiences that helped prepare me for performing professionally. Being part of a synchronized skating team also taught me the importance of working together and trusting the people around you, which carries over into performing with Disney On Ice.

You've had the opportunity to travel all over the world with Disney On Ice. You mentioned that touring Japan in 2024 was a career highlight. What made that experience so memorable, and what do you enjoy most about life on tour?

Touring in Japan was an incredible experience! I loved getting to explore the culture, food, and architecture. Tokyo is one of my favorite cities I've visited because of its unique culture and way of life. I also love getting to meet people from all different backgrounds and experience so many parts of the world through touring.

When you're not skating or performing, you enjoy cooking and baking. What do you like to do during your time away from the rink, and how do you unwind when you're not on tour?

When I'm off tour, I really enjoy cooking and baking! It's something I love doing in my free time and gives me a chance to enjoy a different creative outlet outside of skating.

For young skaters who hope to one day compete at the national or international level or pursue a career in professional skating, what advice would you give them?

Don't hesitate to set high hopes and goals for yourself! Just be willing to do the work to achieve those goals.

Thank you Sophia for your time!

The race is on for the Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 SOMETHING ROTTEN Northern Starz Center for Performing Arts 13% 2 DISNEY'S NEWSIES Children's Performing Arts 9% 3 JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Northern Lakes Arts Assoc. 8% 4 DISNEY'S NEWSIES FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato 7% 5 THE ADDAMS FAMILY Off Broadway Musical Theatre 7% Best Play 1 A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Orthogonal Productions 11% 2 INDECENT Theater Latté Da 9% 3 THE GLASS MENAGERIE Theater Latté Da 8% 4 ROMEO & JULIET: LOVE IS ALL YOU NEED Triple Threat Entertainment 7% 5 THE GIVER Open Window Theatre 7% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Northern Starz Center for Performing Arts 14% 2 Northern Lakes Arts Assoc. 11% 3 Theater Latté Da 10% 4 Buffalo Community Theatre 9% 5 Ashland Productions 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Jordy Anderson - SOMETHING ROTTEN Northern Starz Center for Performing Arts 12% 2 Webster Ford - THE ADDAMS FAMILY Off Broadway Musical Theatre 11% 3 Dominic Schiro - GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Theater Latté Da 8% 4 Hailey Vines - DISNEY'S NEWSIES FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato 7% 5 Leo Fay - DISNEY'S NEWSIES Children's Performing Arts 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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